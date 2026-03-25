Hisense has just officially confirmed its new TV range for 2026, and, in a surprise to no one, RGB Mini LED models are leading the line.

The Chinese brand was the first to launch an RGB Mini LED TV, in the gargantuan form of last year's 100- and 116-inch UX model. That continues in this year’s lineup, but it is joined by two much more mainstream models.

Those are the UR9S, which will be available in 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes, and the step-down UR8S, which will come in 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 100-inch versions.

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Both models of course feature RGB Mini LED backlights, and they are powered by Hisense's new Hi-View AI Engine RGB processor. They also boast an ‘Anti Reflection and Glare Free’ coating.

Hisense says that both of these TVs have a native refresh rate of 180Hz and will support 4K/180Hz gaming – though good luck building a PC powerful enough to take advantage of that.

The key difference flagged by Hisense is in peak brightness, with the U9S hitting a claimed 4000 nits and the UR8S limited to a (still very bright) 3500 nits.

We suspect there will be a difference in the number of dimming zones on each set, too, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed by Hisense.

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As with the 116UX, the UR9S has three HDMI 2.1 sockets and a PC-friendly Display Port USB-C socket, whereas the UR8S has four HDMI 2.1 sockets.

Hisense’s partnership with Devialet continues with both TVs, but while the UR9S boasts a 4.1.2-channel sound system, the UR8S has a 2.1.2-channel solution.

One innovative new feature of both TVs is something Hisense is calling ‘KiDoodle’.

This is a second remote that comes in the box and can only be used to access family-friendly content, which seems like a very clever solution to parental controls.

The content that can be accessed via this remote will apparently be curated by real people, too, hopefully meaning that unsuitable stuff won’t sneak through.

Standard Mini LED models

Naturally, there are non-RGB Mini LED TVs below the UR9S and UR8S.

The first of those is the U8Q, which carries over from the 2025 range and received four-star review in our Hisense U8Q review.

Below that are the new U7S Pro and U7S, both available in sizes ranging from 50 to 100 inches.

The U7S Pro has a claimed peak-brightness of 3000 nits, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and the Anti Reflection and Glare Free coating, while the U7S is 1400 nits, 144Hz, and not ‘Glare Free’.

Devialet has also put its name to the U7S Pro’s 2.1.2-channel audio system, whereas the U7S’s 2.1-channel system appears to be Hisense’s own design.

The final model in Hisense’s 2026 range is the new E8S, which still boasts a Mini LED backlight and a 144Hz refresh rate, but is limited to a peak brightness of 600 nits on all versions except the 50-inch model, which, for some reason, can hit a claimed peak brightness of 1000 nits.

And that’s your lot! And it is a lot, isn't it?

What we don’t yet know is when these new models will be available or how much they will cost.

The latter will be particularly interesting to find out, as Hisense has tended towards relatively premium pricing in recent years, whereas arch-rival TCL has maintained its ultra-aggressive approach.

How will the two brands’ ranges line up in 2026? We shouldn’t have long to wait to find out.

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Check out our Hisense U8Q review and Hisense UX hands-on

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