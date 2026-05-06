Technics partners with Teenage Cancer Trust for a special edition of its five-star wireless earbuds

We are hugely impressed with Technics’ EAH-AZ100 wireless earbuds, which launched last year to five-star acclaim with a winning blend of comfortable design, wonderfully clear and refined sound, excellent ANC and features.

They nabbed a What Hi-Fi? Award win in 2025 for the best premium earbuds, too, and now they have a rather special partnership to give you an extra incentive if you’re looking for a new pair of in-ears.

A new Moonlight Lilac colour of the Technics AZ100 earbuds has been launched in partnership with UK charity Teenage Cancer Trust – and 10 per cent of the proceeds from each sale will go directly to the UK charity.

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That's not all. Technics has also introduced a dedicated charity purchasing program, where an additional 10 per cent of sales from select Technics products – marked clearly online and in stores – will be donated to the same charity.

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity to provide specialised nursing care and expert youth support for young people aged 13 to 24 diagnosed with cancer, and for their loved ones.

Working closely with the NHS, the charity funds specialist nurses, youth workers and hospital units, allowing young people to have dedicated staff, care and facilities to support them throughout cancer treatment, along with helping them regain some independence through this critical life stage.

(Image credit: Technics)

Sir Roger Daltrey of The Who is an Honorary Patron of Teenage Cancer Trust, and he says of this collaboration with Technics: “Teenage Cancer Trust exists to ensure that young people with cancer receive the specialist care and human support they deserve, partnerships like this help us continue that vital work and reach more young lives.

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“Through this partnership with the Teenage Cancer Trust, Technics aims to help young people maintain identity, connection, and optimism during treatment. Through this collaboration and the charity donation scheme, we want every listening experience to contribute to something greater – helping young people feel supported when they need it most.”

It’s an excellent initiative that is worth checking out, and the new finish does look rather lovely from the photos.

In our five-star AZ100 review (which we had in the original silver finish), we praise their “wonderfully clear and open sound, with a superb amount of detail”, and say they are a “well-thought-out, friendly pair of premium wireless earbuds that deliver an impressive and likeable performance.”

The Technics EAH-AZ100 Moonlight Lilac finish will be available from May through Technics’ online site and authorised retailers across Europe, and is expected to cost the same £260 price as the standard model.

You can also donate directly to Teenage Cancer Trust.

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