Technics partners with Teenage Cancer Trust for a special edition of its five-star wireless earbuds

News
By published

10% of profits from each sale of the Moonlight Lilac AZ100 will go to the UK charity

Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds in Moonlight Lilac colour
(Image credit: Technics)

We are hugely impressed with Technics’ EAH-AZ100 wireless earbuds, which launched last year to five-star acclaim with a winning blend of comfortable design, wonderfully clear and refined sound, excellent ANC and features.

They nabbed a What Hi-Fi? Award win in 2025 for the best premium earbuds, too, and now they have a rather special partnership to give you an extra incentive if you’re looking for a new pair of in-ears.

Article continues below

That's not all. Technics has also introduced a dedicated charity purchasing program, where an additional 10 per cent of sales from select Technics products – marked clearly online and in stores – will be donated to the same charity.

Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds in Moonlight Lilac colour

(Image credit: Technics)

Sir Roger Daltrey of The Who is an Honorary Patron of Teenage Cancer Trust, and he says of this collaboration with Technics: “Teenage Cancer Trust exists to ensure that young people with cancer receive the specialist care and human support they deserve, partnerships like this help us continue that vital work and reach more young lives.

“Through this partnership with the Teenage Cancer Trust, Technics aims to help young people maintain identity, connection, and optimism during treatment. Through this collaboration and the charity donation scheme, we want every listening experience to contribute to something greater – helping young people feel supported when they need it most.”

It’s an excellent initiative that is worth checking out, and the new finish does look rather lovely from the photos.

In our five-star AZ100 review (which we had in the original silver finish), we praise their “wonderfully clear and open sound, with a superb amount of detail”, and say they are a “well-thought-out, friendly pair of premium wireless earbuds that deliver an impressive and likeable performance.”

The Technics EAH-AZ100 Moonlight Lilac finish will be available from May through Technics’ online site and authorised retailers across Europe, and is expected to cost the same £260 price as the standard model.

You can also donate directly to Teenage Cancer Trust.

MORE:

Read our Technics EAH-AZ100 review

Sony WF-1000XM6 vs Technics EAH-AZ100: which flagship wireless earbuds are better?

Our guide to the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now

TOPICS
Kashfia Kabir
Kashfia Kabir
Hi-Fi and Audio Editor

Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand 13 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products (including speakers, amplifiers, turntables and headphones), been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and shooing her cat away from spinning records.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.