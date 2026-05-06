Garmin is best known for its smartwatches, but it has fingers in many pies – car audio, satnavs, marine gear (“chartplotters and fishfinders”, anyone?)… and now home audio.

It’s not starting from scratch though. In 2023 it acquired JL Audio, a US-based firm best known for its subwoofers. And now Garmin has launched the JL Audio Primacy, a premium home audio system that comes with either floorstanding or standmount speakers.

It makes some pretty bold claims, among them that it “redefines high-end audio” – and, at these prices, we sincerely hope that’s true. It also promises to optimise the audio to where it is situated within the room.

Article continues below

The system comprises either two T6 three-way floorstanders or two compact S3 two-way standmount speakers, and the CS centrepiece – a network streamer, preamplifier and room optimisation processor. There’s also a wireless remote control for your coffee table.

The speakers are active, with DSP-based (digital signal processing) audio filtering. Each speaker has multiple built-in amplifiers – one for each driver section – with JL Audio’s advanced switching technology. With DSP filtering at the input of each active amplifier channel, we are promised optimal control and damping over each moving diaphragm.

Sound optimisation is handled by JL Audio’s Primacy Automatic Room Optimisation (P.A.R.O.) tech. This optimises crossovers, levels, equalisation and delay for each driver section, to give you the best possible sound for your environment.

This might be proprietary tech, but plenty of other speakers do the same thing, such as the Sonos TruePlay tech found on the Sonos Era 300, among others. Still, it’s a neat feature.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The DSP operates at 32-bit/192 kHz, and gives you control over crossover filters, equalisation, dynamics, delay and phase.

It also has Dante Digital Network on board, providing pro-grade audio/video networking. Which means higher-quality streaming directly to the Primacy speakers’ internal amplifiers.

The CS centrepiece includes a source connection component, and connects to the Primacy speakers using Dante networking. This preserves a high resolution digital signal flow. The tabletop remote connects over wi-fi, and has a weighted volume knob and touch buttons.

The system supports Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Roon Ready, Apple Airplay 2 and Google Cast. So you’ll have plenty of wireless options.

You can also control it via the Primacy app on your mobile device, which you can use to create listening profiles as well.

The speakers are made from a single cast, precision-machined aluminium alloy enclosure with integrated internal bracing and woofer ports. This should deliver “exceptional resonance control, structural integrity and acoustic performance”.

You can customise the speakers’ finishes to match your home decor.

JL Audio Primacy is available now. Pricing is as follows:

T6 floorstanding speakers: £86,000 / $90,000 (around AU$124,000) per pair

£86,000 / $90,000 (around AU$124,000) per pair CS Centrepiece: £14,500 / $15,000 (around AU$21,000)

£14,500 / $15,000 (around AU$21,000) S3 standmount speakers: £34,000 / $35,000 (around AU$48,000) per pair

MORE:

The best hi-fi systems around

The best speakers you can buy

How to build the perfect hi-fi system – our guide