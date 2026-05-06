Garmin – yes, Garmin – has launched a premium home sound system with a neat trick up its sleeve

News
By published

With the help of JL Audio, which it bought in 2023.

Two JL Audio Primacy floorstanding speakers, a Centrepiece unit and a wireless controller in a modern lounge setting with a wall-mounted TV.
(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin is best known for its smartwatches, but it has fingers in many pies – car audio, satnavs, marine gear (“chartplotters and fishfinders”, anyone?)… and now home audio.

It’s not starting from scratch though. In 2023 it acquired JL Audio, a US-based firm best known for its subwoofers. And now Garmin has launched the JL Audio Primacy, a premium home audio system that comes with either floorstanding or standmount speakers.

Article continues below

Sound optimisation is handled by JL Audio’s Primacy Automatic Room Optimisation (P.A.R.O.) tech. This optimises crossovers, levels, equalisation and delay for each driver section, to give you the best possible sound for your environment.

It also has Dante Digital Network on board, providing pro-grade audio/video networking. Which means higher-quality streaming directly to the Primacy speakers’ internal amplifiers.

The speakers are made from a single cast, precision-machined aluminium alloy enclosure with integrated internal bracing and woofer ports. This should deliver “exceptional resonance control, structural integrity and acoustic performance”.

You can customise the speakers’ finishes to match your home decor.

  • T6 floorstanding speakers: £86,000 / $90,000 (around AU$124,000) per pair
  • CS Centrepiece: £14,500 / $15,000 (around AU$21,000)
  • S3 standmount speakers: £34,000 / $35,000 (around AU$48,000) per pair

MORE:

The best hi-fi systems around

The best speakers you can buy

How to build the perfect hi-fi system – our guide

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.