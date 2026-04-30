FiiO’s new DAC-cum-streamer promises “uncompromising sound quality”

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The K17 R2R Pro will be on show in June.

The K17 R2R Pro on a cabinet surface with a pair of over-ear headphones plugged into it.
(Image credit: FiiO)

FiiO’s new K17 R2R Pro is a desktop DAC, streamer and headphone amp that promises “uncompromising sound quality with cutting edge functionality”.

It follows the K15 and K19.

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Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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