FiiO’s new DAC-cum-streamer promises “uncompromising sound quality”
The K17 R2R Pro will be on show in June.
FiiO’s new K17 R2R Pro is a desktop DAC, streamer and headphone amp that promises “uncompromising sound quality with cutting edge functionality”.
It follows the K15 and K19.
The new model offers the same 5 + 24 bit R2R PRO resistor arrays as the K13 R2R (which lacks the streaming skills of the K17). This promises a more analogue-style listening experience, with “natural tonality” and “rich harmonic detail”.Article continues below
You can tailor the playback to your preferences by choosing between the NOS (Non Oversampling) and OS (Oversampling) modes. This gives you a choice between higher fidelity or a smoother presentation.
Also inside is a discrete Class AB transistor current boosting headphone amplifier circuit. With 4000mW + 4000mW of output power at its disposal, it can drive a wide range of headphones, including demanding planars.
It can play local media as well as streaming files, and QPlay lets it receive high-quality audio files over wi-fi. The wireless connection should stay stable and secure thanks to dual band 2.4G and 5G WiFi and Gigabit Ethernet.
An RCA in lets you hook it up to a turntable or CD player, too.
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There’s a 31-band equaliser, letting you tweak the sound to the nth degree. You can access this on the FiiO Control mobile app or via a browser, and save your presets to the K17 R2R.
Noise and interference should be minimised when connected to digital sources, thanks to the USB ground-loop isolator. The 35W low-noise linear power-supply also helps, providing clean, stable power for optimal performance regardless of source.
That screen is 3.93 inches big, and includes VU meters among its parameters. An aluminium alloy remote control comes as part of the package, giving you access to key functions without having to get up.
The K17 R2R will be on show at the Vienna High-End show from 4th June. Pricing will be announced that month.
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Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
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