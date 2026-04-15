This digital music player-cum-amp wears many different hats

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Hi-res digital music player, streamer, headphone amplifier, pre-amplifier, DAC...

The Dorpo DMP-A1 on a side unit next to a pair of over-ear headphones on a stand.
(Image credit: Dorpo)

The hi-fi separates route suits a lot of people, but sometimes you just need one device with many different talents. And the Dorpo DMP-A1 is just that: a multi-source digital music player, streamer, headphone amplifier, preamp and DAC, all in one.

Pretty much whatever your setup, it can play a part.

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Looks like a very versatile device, with impressive specs to boot. It will be available in the UK early in the second quarter of the year (April – June), and will cost £1799 (around $2400 / AU$3400).

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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