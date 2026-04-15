The hi-fi separates route suits a lot of people, but sometimes you just need one device with many different talents. And the Dorpo DMP-A1 is just that: a multi-source digital music player, streamer, headphone amplifier, preamp and DAC, all in one.

Pretty much whatever your setup, it can play a part.

Streaming? It supports Tidal, Spotify and Qobuz (including their Connect versions), Apple Music and Amazon Music, along with Roon, AirPlay, DLNA, and Bluetooth for wireless playback.

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It supports lossless playback up to 32-bit/768kHz, with FLAC, WAV, APE and MQA decoding. It also plays nice with DSD files up to DSD512 (native) including DSF, DFF, SACD ISO and DST.

Inside is the ESS flagship ES9039S Pro chip, which is designed for audiophile-grade equipment. This DAC combines with the high-precision, low-jitter dual clock, to deliver low distortion and noise, making for "crystal-clear audio and an exceptional high-fidelity music experience."

It also features the third-generation XMOS XU316 audio processor, which promises "outstanding processing speed and high USB bandwidth".

The DMP-A1 can double as a preamp and headphone amplifier, with its DAC-to-analogue output pathways processed by a fully balanced differential amplifier circuit. By keeping it separate, it eliminates crosstalk, making for better channel separation and lower noise. And it can be connected to a power amplifier or pair of active speakers.

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The audio and digital circuits are fed by separate power supplies, which helps optimise the performance while also adapting to different mains standards around the world.

If you're listening through some of the best wired headphones, you can take advantage of the DMP-A1's 6.35mm and balanced 4.4mm outputs. It promises to drive a wide range of high-end headphones, from 6-300 ohms impedance. And for other uses, it includes a decent array of connections, including optical, coaxial, asynchronous USB, Bluetooth and ARC.

There's also a slot for a high-speed M.2 NVME 3.0 2280 SSD, which would provide up to 8TB of storage space for music files. You can turn the whole system on or off with one click, when the DMP-A1 is paired with compatible audio devices.

That chassis is made from precision-machined aluminium with a frosted metal finish. The five-inch LCD touchscreen shows the Funplay UI (which is built on Google's Android operating system). You can also control the DMP-A1 from the mobile app, dp SmartController.

Looks like a very versatile device, with impressive specs to boot. It will be available in the UK early in the second quarter of the year (April – June), and will cost £1799 (around $2400 / AU$3400).

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