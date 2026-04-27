Shanling’s SM90 DAC is a compact, do-it-all music streamer

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And it looks as modern as its feature list.

The Shanling SM90 streamer on a grey surface in front of a wood-panelled wall.
(Image credit: Shanling)

Shanling’s latest music streamer has many talents. Not only does it play digital music from all manner of streaming services, it works as a digital-to-analogue converter (DAC), plays locally stored music, has Bluetooth for wireless playback from a mobile device and can hook up to TVs, CD players and amps for whole-system integration.

Its custom streaming platform is based on Android, and lets you access such streaming bigwigs as Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited straight from the touchscreen. You can stream from your phone using Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect and Bluetooth, while AirPlay 2 and DLNA let you play from a networked device.

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It is powered by a 64-bit ARM Cortex-A55 CPU, with 4GB RAM, promising “stable, smooth and intuitive operation”.

The dual AKM AK4493S DAC set-up promises a “rich and natural” sound signature, while the OPA1612-based analogue output stage should help the presentation stay balanced. Jitter performance is optimised by dedicated 45.1584MHz and 49.152MHz crystal oscillators, giving precise audio decoding for hi-res formats up to 32-bit/768kHz PCM and DSD512.

The Shanling SM90 is out this month, and costs £999 / $969 (around AU$1900).

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

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