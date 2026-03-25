Cambridge Audio claims to have just made a five-star product even better. The CXN100 SE music streamer builds on the standard CXN100 we loved by adding an HDMI eARC port. That means you can connect it to your TV so anything you watch or stream – be it movies, sports, TV shows or games – plays through your hi-fi system.

Otherwise, it's the same product as the CXN100, with Cambridge Audio claiming the "same sound, streaming performance and design". Not that we're complaining. Just read our Cambridge Audio CXN100 review to see why.

Like the CXN100, the SE version is built around Cambridge Audio's fourth generation of its StreamMagic platform. That gives it a stacked skillset, including the Connect forms of Spotify, Tidal and Qobuz, along with support for Amazon Music, Roon Ready, Deezer and internet radio, plus Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Bluetooth.

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It also boasts the same ESS ES9028Q2M SABRE32 Reference DAC, which was chosen for its "low distortion, wide dynamic range and natural presentation." And it supports 32-bit/192kHz hi-res audio over wi-fi or Ethernet.

Its other physical connections are USB, coaxial and optical digital inputs, while balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA analogue outputs give the CXN100 SE extra flexibility.

The CXN100 SE is out in April in a limited edition black finish, and in June in lunar grey. Its launch price is the same as the standard CXN100 (in the UK, that is): £899 / $1099 / AU$1899.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

It's not the only Cambridge Audio product getting the black finish treatment. The brand also announced a limited black run of its CXA81 Mk II integrated amplifier (above) and CXC CD transport. These are all part of the firm's CX Black range.

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These devices are otherwise identical to their non-black versions, and sell for the same prices: £999 / $1199 / AU$1999 for the CXA81 Mk II, and £499 / $599 / AU$1099 for the CXC. Both models are out in April.

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Read our Cambridge Audio CXN100 review

And our Cambridge Audio CXA81 Mk II review

Our pick of the best stereo amplifiers money can buy