The sequel to Cambridge Audio's five-star music streamer makes your TV part of your hi-fi system

News
By published

The CXN100 SE adds HDMI eARC, bringing your TV into the streaming party.

A black Cambridge Audio CXN100 SE at a 3/4 angle on a white background.
(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

Cambridge Audio claims to have just made a five-star product even better. The CXN100 SE music streamer builds on the standard CXN100 we loved by adding an HDMI eARC port. That means you can connect it to your TV so anything you watch or stream – be it movies, sports, TV shows or games – plays through your hi-fi system.

Otherwise, it's the same product as the CXN100, with Cambridge Audio claiming the "same sound, streaming performance and design". Not that we're complaining. Just read our Cambridge Audio CXN100 review to see why.

Article continues below

The CXN100 SE is out in April in a limited edition black finish, and in June in lunar grey. Its launch price is the same as the standard CXN100 (in the UK, that is): £899 / $1099 / AU$1899.

A limited black edition of the Cambridge Audio CXA81 Mk II at a 3/4 angle on a white background.

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

It's not the only Cambridge Audio product getting the black finish treatment. The brand also announced a limited black run of its CXA81 Mk II integrated amplifier (above) and CXC CD transport. These are all part of the firm's CX Black range.

These devices are otherwise identical to their non-black versions, and sell for the same prices: £999 / $1199 / AU$1999 for the CXA81 Mk II, and £499 / $599 / AU$1099 for the CXC. Both models are out in April.

MORE:

Read our Cambridge Audio CXN100 review

And our Cambridge Audio CXA81 Mk II review

Our pick of the best stereo amplifiers money can buy

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.