Cambridge Audio adds Qobuz Connect to older generations, including an Award-winning music streamer

The CXN (V2) and other five-star streamers benefit from the latest update

Cambridge Audio has added Qobuz Connect functionality to its second and third-generation StreamMagic products.

StreamMagic is the British audio brand’s streaming platform and app for controlling its streaming products and this recent software update finally brings Qobuz Connect to its older generation network-ready products, such as the former Award-winning CXN (V2), the first-gen CXN, Azur 851N, StreamMagic 6 V2, Edge NQ, and CXR.

