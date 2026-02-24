Cambridge Audio adds Qobuz Connect to older generations, including an Award-winning music streamer
The CXN (V2) and other five-star streamers benefit from the latest update
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Cambridge Audio has added Qobuz Connect functionality to its second and third-generation StreamMagic products.
StreamMagic is the British audio brand’s streaming platform and app for controlling its streaming products and this recent software update finally brings Qobuz Connect to its older generation network-ready products, such as the former Award-winning CXN (V2), the first-gen CXN, Azur 851N, StreamMagic 6 V2, Edge NQ, and CXR.
Cambridge Audio streaming products already have the French music streaming service integrated within StreamMagic, but the latest update means more of its product owners can bypass the app and stream directly from Qobuz's servers and use the native Qobuz app with its greater features and functionality.
This is great news for audiophiles out there that wish to stream more than 100 million songs in up to 24-bit/192kHz high resolution or lossless CD quality on their older Cambridge StreamMagic products.
It also means owners of the aforementioned products can free up their phone use, allowing it to be used purely for playback control, while notifications and calls will no longer interrupt audio streaming.
The update is available to download now via the StreamMagic platform and means only the first generation of Cambridge Audio streamers is yet to include Qobuz Connect. Last year, Cambridge rolled out support to the current, fourth-generation of StreamMagic products in October.
In recent times, Cambridge has also added Spotify Lossless, Amazon Music and QPlay functionality to its streaming products.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
MORE:
Check our picks for the best music streaming services
Don't let the algorithm decide – this music service now offers a better way to stream
iFi's next-gen streamers promise "a more refined listening experience"
James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.