Qobuz's recent CarPlay update is a major improvement – but it's not quite perfect

Features
By published

Qobuz hits the road

Qobuz CarPlay screenshot featuring labels of key features
(Image credit: Qobuz)

Qobuz's updated CarPlay interface couldn't come soon enough.

As someone lucky enough to have multiple music streaming services to hand as I trek from my home to our Reading office (or anywhere else for that matter) in my increasingly road-weary Audi A1, I'm well-versed in how each major brand has integrated Apple CarPlay into their respective platforms.

Qobuz CarPlay screenshot

(Image credit: Qobuz)

Plus, some features don't work as smoothly or reliably as you might like, although this might be down to personal experience and the fact that this is still a very recent update.

Pressing the 'radio' icon, which generates a sort of bespoke playlist based on the song you're listening to, nearly caused an entire system crash during testing, but that might rectified later down the line. Maybe my 4G connection just wasn't as strong as I thought it was, or maybe I caught the service on a bad day.

Nevertheless, Qobuz's recent overhaul in the way it implements Apple CarPlay is a vast improvement on that which preceded it, making it a genuinely viable alternative to the likes of Tidal or Spotify when you're hitting the road.

Qobuz has already dramatically reduced the gap between its own service and those of its key rivals, with this latest upgrade proving that the French brand is serious about making itself the premier hi-res service on the block.

Now that its sound and music catalogue are up to scratch, alongside this new upgrade to its in-car integration, it may be time for rivals to stand up and take notice of a service that has gained serious momentum in the past few years.

MORE:

Roksan wants to make its hi-fi separates more user-friendly with its "transparent design philosophy" – and I got an early preview

I love the convenience, but is Tidal making me antisocial?

This budget trio delivers a profoundly musical performance and is a great first step into hi-fi

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.