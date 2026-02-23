iOS Beta update adds five new Apple Music features (inspired by Spotify)

News
By published

An AI playlist tool and concert info are the headline updates

Apple Music playlist playground feature in the app interface
(Image credit: 9To5Mac)

As part of its ongoing iOS 26.4 Beta, Apple has made five updates to Apple Music.

The most notable of them is an AI playlist-making tool called ‘Playlist Playground’, which is similar to Spotify’s flagship AI playlist tool.

When there is concert information available, artist’s profiles will now include an ‘Upcoming Concerts’ section, where users can find details about upcoming shows, including the option to buy tickets.

Upcoming Concerts section on the Apple Music interface

(Image credit: 9To5Mac)

The Ambient Music feature, which allows you to start playing music for four moods – Sleep, Chill, Productivity and Wellbeing – now has a new Home Screen widget too, with small and medium widget sizes available.

Last but not least are some aesthetic changes to the Apple Music platform, with album and playlist artwork now driving the background styling.

When we reviewed Apple’s music streaming service back in 2024, we gave it five stars, so we can only hope these new features further enhance its offering. Assuming you're a fan of adding some AI to your streaming music experience...

Have you tried these new features? Are you a fan of AI curation? Let us know in the comments...

MORE:

Don't let the algorithm decide – this music service now offers a better way to stream

I switched from the biggest streaming service to this niche platform for audiophiles: here's why I'm glad I made the change

Qobuz's recent CarPlay update is a major improvement – but it's not quite perfect

James Cook
James Cook
Staff writer

James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.