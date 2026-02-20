Don't let the algorithm decide – this music service now offers a better way to stream

Flow Tuner lets you tweak the algorithm to eliminate entire genres, if you wish.

If you've ever wondered 'why on earth has my music streaming service recommended that?' then help may be at hand. Deezer has launched Flow Tuner, which gives you more control over how its Flow recommendation engine serves up music for you.

Flow Tuner lets you activate or deactivate entire musical genres and sub genres, so you can hear more/less Bolivian thrash metal as you see fit.

