If you've ever wondered 'why on earth has my music streaming service recommended that?' then help may be at hand. Deezer has launched Flow Tuner, which gives you more control over how its Flow recommendation engine serves up music for you.

Flow Tuner lets you activate or deactivate entire musical genres and sub genres, so you can hear more/less Bolivian thrash metal as you see fit.

Previously, the main way to steer an algorithm has been through liking, disliking or skipping what you're served. But this lets you take more direct control.

Deezer claims the new tool will help users find more music they love.

"Flow Tuner is based on a simple idea: recommendations should not be a black box. Our users want to find the right music for the right moment, and have the control to impact how this happens," said Marin Lorant, head of product at Deezer.

"By allowing them to activate, remove or explore genres with a single gesture, the algorithm becomes a tool that they can shape themselves. It's more accurate, more personal, and it opens the door to more discovery.”

Flow has been in operation since 2014. Like other algorithms, it learns from your actions and preferences, so the more you listen, the more accurate it becomes. Thanks to an AI detection tool, it won't recommend any AI-generated tracks.

In April last year, Deezer introduced a dedicated algorithm settings area in which users can adjust their musical preferences and control recommendations. Flow Tuner seems like an extension of that.

