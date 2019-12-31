Best wireless speakers: wonderful wi-fi speakers for all budgets

Best wireless speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best wireless speakers you can buy in 2019.

The category of wireless speakers is a rapidly evolving species. If you just want something for blasting out tunes in the kitchen, there are decent models for not a lot of money. If, however, you're after something with a bit more versatility and have a slightly stretchier budget, you can get a whole host of features plus better sound for marginally (or substantially) more outlay.

Increasingly, wireless speakers boast smart skills too, with voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant baked in for good measure. That means they'll be at your beck and call when it comes to shopping, weather forecasts or taking charge of smart home appliances like your lights and thermostat.

Whatever your needs, we have a great recommendation for you. And with several What Hi-Fi? Awards holders in this list, it's an excellent opportunity to check for bargains.

(Image credit: Naim)

1. Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation Just a few tweaks make for a superb second version SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 21 x 22 x 21 | Power: : 300W | Features: Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Roon Ready, Hi-res up to 24-bit/384kHz, remote control | Connections: 3.5mm aux, USB, optical S/PDIF, Ethernet Reasons to Buy Open, detailed and expressive Loads of streaming options Multi-room ready Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price £749 View at Sevenoaks

At What Hi-Fi?, we know full well the value of revisions. Yet still, it was quite the surprise when first we heard about one made by Naim, with its second generation of the Mu-so Qb wireless speaker. The previous iteration was great, earning five stars when it was first reviewed. This version, however, is is truly phenomenal.

You can now choose between an Olive, Terracotta or Peacock grille alongside the standard black, but the best tweaks Naim has made go far deeper. Remove whatever colour grille you've gone for and you'll be rewarded with upgraded and optimised midrange and bass drive units, all powered by a total of 300W of amplification.

Belying its box-like dimensions with a punchy bass alongside sparkling and rich tones across frequencies, the Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation scooped up our most recent 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award for the best home wireless speaker over £500.

Read the full review: Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

2. Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge This wireless speaker beats the competition by some distance SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm):25.4 x 28 x 26 | Power: : 4x40W + 80W | Features: proprietary mesh-system wi-fi, multi-room, Bluetooth v4.1 aptX HD, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay2, Roon ready | Connections: Ethernet, USB Reasons to Buy Detailed, balanced sound Multi-room integration Quality build Reasons to Avoid Limited B&W app Expensive £899 View at Sevenoaks

Yes, it's expensive, but the B&W Formation Wedge offers the kind of detailed, balanced, cohesive sound that cannot be ignored – making it a class-leader in its category. Offering 24-bit/96 kHz hi-res audio playback and B&W's proprietary mesh system for a basically-imperceptible microsecond between speakers when used with other Formation products (like the Formation Duo, below) the Wedge leaves the competition for dust.

Its looks can be divisive and you'll need to consider investing in a Roon subscription to get it at its glorious best, but even if you forgo Roon entirely, it's an excellent standalone performer.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge

(Image credit: Dynaudio)

3. Dynaudio Music 5 A superb sonic performance from a distinctive speaker SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 20 x 66 x 18.5 | Power: 250W | Features: 2x 25mm tweeters, 2x 8cm midrange, 13cm woofer, multi-room options, NoiseAdapt, RoomAdapt | Connections: mains power, analogue audio jack, Toslink optical digital audio Reasons to Buy Expansive, weighty and accurate Great for larger rooms Top-notch build Reasons to Avoid No AirPlay 2 No Spotify Connect £673.48 View at Amazon

The Dynaudio Music 5 is the second-largest one-box speaker in the company’s inaugural, four-strong Music series. Love or loathe the way it looks, (think huge, Indiana Jones-style ruby or the objects in the abstract chamber in Pixar’s Inside Out) we can’t help but be won over by how the Dynaudio Music 5 sounds. The Dynaudio Music 5 is a powerful proposition, but one that still displays the sonic nous to keeps things refined. While the Award-winning Naim (above) just edges it for both subtlety and a slightly livelier sound, there isn't much in it – and the Dynaudio Music 5 boasts superiority in other ways. In a larger room, it boasts better weight, scale and authority. It also offers something smooth, detail-rich, refined and resoundingly listenable – a sonic performance that will suit many tastes.

Depending on your room size and requirements, the Dynaudio Music 5 brings a meatier – and more easily adaptable – performance to the table.

Read the full review: Dynaudio Music 5

(Image credit: JBL)

4. JBL Charge 4 A fun and bubbly Bluetooth speaker that's serious when it comes to sound SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 22 x 9.5 x 9.3 | Power: 30W | Features: waterproof, Bluetooth v4.2, power bank, voice assistant integration | Connections: 3.5 mm stereo Reasons to Buy Rugged and water resistant USB port for charging Great sound quality Reasons to Avoid Perhaps too subtle for some £119 View at Richer Sounds 148 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Once fully charged, you'll get a whopping 20 hours of playback from this little five-star performer. The fact that we really like the JBL Charge 4 should come as no surprise to those who read our Charge 3 review. JBL has fine-tuned the sound in this latest iteration to please even pickier ears and battery capacity has increased. We can’t reasonably ask for any more at this price. Obviously there's a limit to the bass floor in a speaker of this size, but the low-end is tasteful – and there's still plenty of punch.

Read the full review: JBL Charge 4

5. Audio Pro Addon C10 Another class-leader from a company on a roll SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 11.5 x 21.5 x 13.5 | Power: 2x5W + 15W Digital class D | Features: wi-fi, multi-room, Bluetooth V4.0, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay | Connections: 3.5 mm stereo Reasons to Buy Rich, powerful performance Expert sense of timing Multi-room functionality Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price £289 View at Amazon 47 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Audio Pro currently makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market and the Addon C10 is another impressive Award-winning model. Connectivity is among the most thorough you can expect at the money, with wi-fi, Bluetooth and AirPlay, plus aux and RCA inputs. It has all the major music streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal and Qobuz. The Addon C10 sounds big and bold, but is equally able to capture the subtler, more nuanced tracks as it is firing out big bassy numbers. Every inch a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon C10

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

6. Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo Wonderfully accomplished, sophisticated wireless speakers SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 39.5 x 19.7 x 30.5 | Power: 2x 125W per unit | Features: Bluetooth aptX HD, wi-fi, multi-room, Spotify Connect, Apple Airplay 2 | Connections: USB, Ethernet Reasons to Buy Excellent multi-room features Snappy timing Tight, authoritative bass Transparent performance Reasons to Avoid No fully featured app £699 View at Richer Sounds

They're not cheap and the aesthetic won't appeal to everyone, but if you want a wireless pair of standmounts that nothing comes close to right now in terms of sound, you've just found them. The Duos are deadly precise speakers with excellent clarity and a performance that makes you want to dig out tune after tune just to hear what they can do.

The multi-room feature set, while not perfect (we'd prefer a single app to handle every function), is more than made up for by the superb audio performance.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo

7. Naim Mu-so 2 A super-sounding and feature-packed premium wireless speaker. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 12.2 x 62.8 x 26.4 | Power: 450W | Features: Bluetooth V4.0, multi-room, wi-fi, UPnP, Spotify, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Tidal | Connections: 3.5mm stereo, optical, Ethernet, HDMI ARC Reasons to Buy Sensational detail and dynamics Convincing bass Loads of wireless and streaming features Reasons to Avoid That price tag £1,299 View at Richer Sounds

Such is the breadth of choice when it comes to wireless speakers, you can spend under £100 or well over £1000. Take the Naim Mu-so-2: it's extensive feature set includes all manner of wireless streaming technologies such as AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. Tidal and Spotify are also supported, as is high-res audio to the tune of 24-bit/88kHz. It's not just about streaming, though, with a HDMI ARC input allowing you to hook up a TV and boost its sound at the same time.

The Naim looks like a premium wireless speaker and it sounds like one too, with a rich, confident sound, packed full of detail and delivered with immense rhythmic drive. Bass is plentiful and of a high quality. If your budget allows, you'll be suitably impressed.

Read the full review: Naim Mu-so 2

8. Sonos One Sonos sound quality meets Alexa voice control smarts SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 16.1 x 12 x 12 | Power: 2x Digital class D | Features: wi-fi, Bluetooth V4.0, Alexa voice assistant, AirPlay 2, multi-room, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, Deezer, Tidal | Connections: Ethernet Reasons to Buy Stylish and unobtrusive Solid, sophisticated sound Alexa well integrated Reasons to Avoid No hi-res audio £168 View at Amazon 580 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The second-generation Sonos One is really a Sonos Play:1 in new clothing, but that's no bad thing. It now boasts Amazon's Alexa smart assistant for voice controls, and it's all the better for it. In fact, with its room-filling sound, it stands apart from the glut of smart speakers that are smart first and speakers second. Throw in Apple's AirPlay 2 tech and the fact that the One fits seamlessly into a multi-room set-up, and you've got a winner on your hands.

Read the full review: Sonos One

(Image credit: KEF)

9. KEF LSX This system might be small, but it has a big sound and lots of features... SPECIFICATIONS Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | Streaming services: Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal | Bluetooth: 4.2 with aptX | Inputs: Optical, 3.5mm, ethernet | Finishes: 5 | Dimensions: 24 x 15 x 18cm (each) | Weight: 3.5kg (each) Reasons to Buy Brilliant insight Lots of connections Colourful Reasons to Avoid Some issues with the app £999 View at Sevenoaks

This is actually an all-in-one system, comprising a network streamer, Bluetooth receiver and amplifier, all built into a pair of stereo speakers. The speakers talk to each other wirelessly, so there's no need for a joining ethernet cable, and they come in a range of bright but stylish colours. But you will need to plug them into the mains.

You have plenty of choices when it comes to sources: streaming comes either over DLNA or from Tidal (both from within the KEF Stream app), while Spotify Connect, Roon compatibility and Apple AirPlay 2 are also part of the package. And the sound? As beautifully expressive, tonally even and rhythmically astute as you would expect given their lineage.

Read the full review: KEF LSX

10. Audio Pro Addon C3 A talented multi-room speaker with excellent sound quality SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 11.5 x 21.5 x 13.5 | Power: 2x5W + 15W Digital class D | Features: wi-fi, multi-room, Bluetooth V4.0, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay | Connections: Ethernet, 3.5 mm stereo Reasons to Buy Impressive timing Solid build Tight, textured bass Reasons to Avoid App could be slicker £189 View at Amazon 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is basically the wi-fi-enabled, multi-room version of Audio Pro's Addon T3. It has the same minimalist looks that the Scandinavian company is known for, complete with textured surfaces and embossed leather carry handle, but the wireless tech adds a whole new dimension to your listening. It's just a shame that controlling it using the smartphone app isn't a bit better thought through. Still, this is a belter of a speaker, make no mistake, and a fine addition to any home set-up. A What Hi-Fi? 2019 Awards winner.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon C3

11. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) One of the cheapest ways to introduce Alexa to your home SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 4.3 x 9.9 x 9.9 | Features: wi-fi, multi-room, Bluetooth V4.0, Alexa voice assistant, Spotify, TuneIn, Amazon Music | Connections: 3.5 mm stereo Reasons to Buy Clear, solid sound Improved Alexa capabilities Budget price Reasons to Avoid Alexa intelligence is limited £24.99 View at Amazon 26 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is proof that smart speakers don't have to cost the earth. While the Echo Dot won't replace your main system, it is a great little portable addition that's perfect for the kitchen or bedroom. That's thanks to its Alexa voice assistant smarts - just speak, and you can control all manner of streaming services, including Spotify, TuneIn and Amazon Music. Lots of 'proper' speaker manufacturers are getting onboard too, meaning you can control your better speakers through the Echo Dot. And if you're out of range, just speak to the Alexa app on your phone. One of the best budget speakers around.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation)

12. Apple HomePod Apple's smart speaker sounds better than most SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 17.2 x 14.2 x 14.2 | Features: wi-fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth V5.0 multi-room, Siri voice assistant, Apple Music Reasons to Buy Compact, solid, stylish Great positional set-up Weighty, authoritative sound Reasons to Avoid Relies heavily on voice control Muddled mid-range Too Apple-centric £268.97 View at Ebuyer

Apple may have taken its time launching its own entrant into the crowded smart speaker market, but boy was it worth it. Rivals might tout their smart credentials first, with the speaker part a bit of an afterthought, but not the HomePod: it delivers a weighty, authoritative sound worthy of a bona fide speaker maker. That it has wireless skills and the Siri voice assistant onboard are the icing on the audio cake. Downsides? You'll have to buy into the Apple ecosystem to get the full benefit, and in typical "brave" Apple fashion, it relies heavily on voice commands. But for dedicated Apple users, this smart speaker should be top of the shopping list.

Read the full review: Apple HomePod

13. JBL Charge 3 Another great-sounding outdoor model from JBL SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 21.3 x 8.7 x 8.9 | Power: 2x 10W | Features: Bluetooth V4.1, IPX7 waterproof, JBL Connect+ | Connections: 3.5mm stereo, USB Type-C, micro USB Reasons to Buy Impressive build Balanced presentation Solid, weighty, punchy sound Reasons to Avoid Lacks openness and subtlety £99 View at Currys PC World 314 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The main selling point of this speaker is the whopping great 6,000mAh battery. Not only does that power it for a marathon 20 hours, it also lets it charge up your phone or tablet. It's small enough to chuck in a backpack, and will survive being submerged in up to 1m of water for half an hour. It sounds satisfyingly weighty, too. Outdoorsy types would do well to seriously consider this.

Read the full review: JBL Charge 3

14. Audio Pro Addon T3 Another compelling wireless speaker from Audio Pro SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 11.5 x 21.5 x 13.5 | Power: 2x 5W + 15W Digital class D | Features: Bluetooth V4.0 | Connections: 3.5mm stereo, USB Reasons to Buy Good balance Expressive and dynamic Faultless build Reasons to Avoid Size won't suit everyone £109.95 View at Amazon 151 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is one of the less portable speakers in this list, but it can still be carted around thanks to the carry handle. It's robust rather than heavy, and boasts a battery life of up to 30 hours at half volume or 12 at full blast. The bass, made feasible by that larger chassis, doesn’t ruin the balance, instead it does just what it should, offering extra stability. And that is where the upgrade on something such as the Roll 2 is justified - the noticeable leap in audio quality will have you enjoying music much more readily than on the smaller speakers.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon T3

15. Audio Pro A10 It's a new design for Audio Pro, but the same winning performance SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 19.3 x 14 x 14 | Power: 52W Digital class D | Features: Bluetooth V4.0, multi-room, wi-fi, Spotify, AirPlay 2 | Connections: 3.5mm stereo Reasons to Buy Wide dispersion of sound Excellent timing and dynamics Versatile positioning Reasons to Avoid Lacks midrange body £119 View at Amazon 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Audio Pro has switched up the design for the A10, stepping away from the more industrial-looking Addon range. But you'll be pleased to hear it has the same winning sound quality – it's versatile, dynamic and has an impeccable sense of timing. The cylindrical design disperses sound throughout the room, too. It might not be quite up there with the best Audio Pro has produced, but the A10 is still a viable option, especially considering it costs less than £200.

Read the full review: Audio Pro A10

(Image credit: Ruark)

16. Ruark MR1 Mk2 A very appealing set of desktop speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | Streaming services: N/A | Bluetooth: 4.2 with aptX | Inputs: Digital optical TOSLINK, line-in | Finishes: 2 | Dimensions: 17 x 13 x 13cm (each) | Weight: 1.7kg (each) Reasons to Buy Musical sound Compact design Lean skillset Reasons to Avoid Lacks a USB input £329 View at Amazon 44 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With their retro wood-and-grey styling, these speakers will look at home on almost any surface, be it an office desk or a kitchen work surface. But they're not just lookers – for our money they're the desktop speakers that come closest to sounding like a proper hi-fi set-up.

The soundstage is gloriously spacious, giving each instrument enough room to breathe, and the sound is bathed in rich detail and fluid dynamics. Their timing is also a highlight. Put them in any room, and they'll immediately add character along with some brilliant sonics.

Read the full review: Ruark MR1 Mk2

17. Audio Pro Drumfire Audio Pro's flagship multi-room speaker is an absolute delight SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 15.5 x 36.5 x 19 | Power: 300W Digital class D | Features: Bluetooth V4.0, multi-room, wi-fi, Spotify, AirPlay 2 | Connections: 3.5mm stereo Reasons to Buy Nice and loud Good impression of space Great build quality Reasons to Avoid App needs work £629 View at Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Although we’re prepared to give it some good-natured ribbing for an aesthetic that abandons the dashing handsomeness of other Audio Pro speakers, the Drumfire is put together very well. The big bottom portion of the Drumfire houses a 20cm subwoofer powered by a 200W Class D amplifier to pump bass into the room. And you can hear it. If you want a seriously powerful, seriously impressive sound – look no further. You get plenty of volume and weight but don't be thinking this speaker can't also do subtle; it's a highly-accomplished wireless speaker, whatever you throw at it. Add in multi-room connectivity and the option to extend the Audio Pro family and you have an enticing, excellent high-end speaker.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Drumfire

(Image credit: KEF)

18. KEF LS50 Wireless Top performance in a smart, compact package. SPECIFICATIONS Hi-res support: 24-bit/192kHz | Streaming services: Spotify Connect, Tidal | Bluetooth: 4.0 with aptX | Inputs: USB, TOSLINK optical, RCA, ethernet | Finishes: 3 | Dimensions: 30 x 20 x 31cm (each) | Weight: 10kg (each) Reasons to Buy Great clarity Impressive bass and dynamics Brilliant build quality Reasons to Avoid Could be more usable £799 View at Hughes

The LS50 Wireless speakers aren't completely wireless – both master and slave speaker need to be plugged into the mains, and there's a cable connecting them. But still, it's a lot neater than a full hi-fi set-up with lots of separate boxes.

And the sound is very impressive indeed – there's a ton of detail to get your teeth into, and it's all delivered in an organised and stable manner. It's a refined listen, too, able to handle dynamic shifts without breaking a sweat, with a soundstage that opens up like a vista in front of you. A brilliant buy.

Read the full review: KEF LS50 Wireless

(Image credit: Dynaudio)

19. Dynaudio XEO 10 They're certainly pricey, but they're versatile and sound fantastic. SPECIFICATIONS Hi-res support: 24-bit/96kHz | Streaming services: N/A | Bluetooth: 4.0 with aptX | Inputs: RCA, 3.5mm, optical digital | Finishes: 2 | Dimensions: 26 x 17 x 15cm (each) | Weight: 4kg (each) Reasons to Buy Detailed, agile sonics Spacious soundstage Plenty of features Reasons to Avoid Don't feel premium Bluetooth issues Pricey £1,207.19 View at Amazon

With Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, compatibility with TVs, and an optical input that supports 24-bit/96kHZ files, you're not short of choice when it comes to sources you can add. You're also spoiled when it comes to placement – the Xeo 10s have a switch that optimises their performance depending on where you put them, be it close to a wall, in a corner or out in open space.

For speakers so small, they have an impressively panoramic soundstage, and they stay sounding clean even at high volumes. The low-end also packs plenty of weight, while the timing remains spot-on whatever you throw at them. Compact, versatile, great sounding... these speakers have it all.

Read the full review: Dynaudio Xeo 10

(Image credit: Dali)

20. Dali Callisto 6 C Premium sound meets wireless convenience. SPECIFICATIONS Hi-res support: 24-bit/96kHz | Streaming services: Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer (all with Sound Hub) | Bluetooth: 4.0 with aptX (with Sound Hub) | Inputs: RCA, 3.5mm, optical, coax (with Sound Hub) | Finishes: 2 | Dimensions: 100 x 20 x 35cm (each) | Weight: 23kg (each) Reasons to Buy Neat Bursting with features Great dynamics and insight Reasons to Avoid Module at odds with speakers £3,199 View at Richer Sounds

DSP and analogue combine to great effect in these wireless wonders, and there are some nice design flourishes to show off (such as the ability to change volume by running your finger along the front edge of the top panel). To get the most from them, you'll need Dali's £549 Sound Hub, which is basically a wireless preamp that adds Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer music streaming, plus Bluetooth.

It won't leave you disappointed – the sound is dripping with drive and energy, while the bass has plenty of precision, agility and texture. The imaging is also handled with aplomb, making for an expansive soundstage. Worth every penny.

Read the full review: Dali Callisto 6 C

21. Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 A refined design, new features and a great, punchy sound keep the Megaboom 3 at the top of its game SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 22.5 x 8.7 x 8.7 | Features: IPX7 waterproof, Bluetooth V4.0 | Connections: micro USB Reasons to Buy Loud, punchy, solid sound Sturdy, portable design Fun features and easy to use Reasons to Avoid Midrange could be clearer £112.48 View at Amazon 287 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Another Megaboom, another five-star product from Ultimate Ears. This model adds a redesigned top button (called the Magic button) that can control music and summon playlists without you having to look at your smartphone. You can also link up to 150 Ultimate Ears speakers of all types for one almighty party. Better warn the neighbours. Or you could just link two Megabooms for stereo mode, which might be more sensible. The Bluetooth range has increased from 30m to 45m too. Its predecessor was a stellar speaker, so these additions just make it an even more tempting proposition.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3