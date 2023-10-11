Best wireless speakers 2023

JBL Charge 5
JBL’s Charge 5 is the best affordable portable wireless speaker for another year
Dali Katch G2
One year on, the Dali Katch G2 remains the top option at this price
Apple HomePod Mini
For the second time, Apple’s dinky, Siri-powered smart speaker takes the top spot
Apple HomePod 2
The Apple HomePod 2 is a class leader for sound and versatility
Sonos Era 300
An impressive wireless speaker that can do it all
Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation
Yet again, the Mu-so Qb 2 is the best premium choice
- Want more choice? Check out our long list of the best wireless speakers