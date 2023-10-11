Best wireless speakers 2023

Best portable wireless speaker under £200

Best portable wireless speaker under £200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

JBL Charge 5

JBL’s Charge 5 is the best affordable portable wireless speaker for another year

Best portable wireless speaker over £200

Best portable wireless speaker over £200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Dali Katch G2

One year on, the Dali Katch G2 remains the top option at this price

Best home wireless speaker under £100

Best home wireless speaker under £100 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Apple HomePod Mini

For the second time, Apple’s dinky, Siri-powered smart speaker takes the top spot

Best home wireless speaker £100-£300

Best home wireless speaker £100-£300 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Apple HomePod 2

The Apple HomePod 2 is a class leader for sound and versatility 

Best home wireless speaker £300-£500

Best home wireless speaker £300-£500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Sonos Era 300

An impressive wireless speaker that can do it all

Best home wireless speaker over £500

Best home wireless speaker over £500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation

Yet again, the Mu-so Qb 2 is the best premium choice

