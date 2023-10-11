Best turntables 2023

Pro-Ject Primary E
The Primary E remains a great entry level turntable
Rega Planar 1
For yet another year, Rega's P1 is the deck to beat at this price
Pro-Ject Debut Pro
A superb sounding package that remains the top option for the money
Technics SL-1500C
Technics beautifully made, fuss-free record player wins for another year
Rega Planar 6/Ania
Refined, articulate and precise, the Planar 6 is still the best you'll get at this budget
Vertere DG-1 S/Magneto
If you have the cash, the Vertere DG-1 S remains a class leader
