Best turntables 2023

Best turntable under £200

Best turntable under £200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Pro-Ject Primary E

Read the full review here

The Primary E remains a great entry level turntable

Best turntable £200-£500

Rega Planar 1

Rega Planar 1

Read the full review here

For yet another year, Rega's P1 is the deck to beat at this price

Best turntable £500-£750

Best turntable £500-£750 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Pro-Ject Debut Pro

Read the full review here

A superb sounding package that remains the top option for the money

Best turntable £750-£1500

Best turntable £750-£1500 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Technics SL-1500C

Read the full review here

Technics beautifully made, fuss-free record player wins for another year

Best turntable £1500-£2000

Best turntable £1500-£2000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Rega Planar 6/Ania

Read the full review here

Refined, articulate and precise, the Planar 6 is still the best you'll get at this budget

Best turntable over £2000

Best turntable over £2000 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Vertere DG-1 S/Magneto

Read the full review here

If you have the cash, the Vertere DG-1 S remains a class leader

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London, Reading and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


Read more about how we test