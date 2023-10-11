Best TVs 2023

Best 40-43in TV

LG C3 (OLED42C3) TV

LG C3 (OLED42C3)

LG's mid-tier OLED is the best you'll find at this size

Best budget 48-50in TV

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED QL50F601

Amazon's latest 50-inch QLED is a great value option for any buyer on a budget

Best premium 48-50in TV

LG C3 (OLED48C3)

LG C3 (OLED48C3)

There’s simply no better 48-inch TV on the market

Best budget 55in and larger TV

TCL C845K (65C845K)

TCL delivers hands down the year’s biggest TV bargain

Best premium 55in and larger TV

Sony A80L (XR-55A80L)

The Sony A80L is a fantastic TV that proves there's life in regular OLED yet

Best gaming TV

LG C3 (OLED42C3) TV

LG C3 (OLED42C3)

With all the connectivity and hardware you need for a truly next-gen experience, the smallest C3 is the best gaming TV available right now

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London, Reading and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


