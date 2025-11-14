Innovation of the Year

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 banner
KEF XIO soundbar

KEF Velocity Control Technology

After it helped the KEF XIO Dolby Atmos soundbar storm our Best Soundbar category KEF’s Velocity Control Technology (VECO) takes our Innovation trophy.

Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

