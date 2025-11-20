What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 issue on sale now!

For the 43rd year and counting, What Hi-Fi?’s remarkable and dedicated team of reviewers have run and run to catch up with the sun in order to – after countless hours of unboxing, wiring up, testing and then wearily reboxing products – come up with a rather large list of what we consider to be the very best hi-fi and home-entertainment equipment you can buy in 2025. No frittering and wasting the hours in an off-hand way here over the past three months, we can assure you.

Whether you’re after some bargain wireless in-ears, a high-end turntable, or a ridiculous-value, and enormous, 98in TV, there’s something in this special, bumper Awards issue for you.

As usual, you can also count on us to bring you reviews of the very latest hi-fi and AV products in our First Tests section.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

Welcome to the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025

It is time once again for our bumper What Hi-Fi? Awards issue of the magazine. In the last year we have thoroughly tested all the latest hi-fi and AV kit, as well as revisiting the cream of the crop in each Awards category to see which products are deserving of the top honours.

Our team of dedicated reviewers has spent remarkable time and effort in coming up with this collection of products that can now brag that they are What Hi-Fi? Best Buy Award winners. Every Award winner you read about in the pages of the magazine is a winner in its particular category; so you can be sure that you are getting superb value for money and a top-performing product when you decide to buy.

And then, as unveiled recently at the swanky Awards ceremony in London, we've also got those products deserving of the prestigious Product of the Year gong.

Our long-time readers will know just why you can trust What Hi-Fi?. Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. And this has been the What Hi-Fi? way since 1976...

We take our role in this extremely seriously; and the fact that we are still able to perform this service almost 50 years after the What Hi-Fi? brand began shows that the industry does as well.

Whether you're looking for a great new TV, an upgrade to your stereo set-up, a home cinema projector or soundbar, or the best wireless speaker or noise cancelling earbuds (and all points in between), this should be your go-to source for hi-fi and AV kit. Every recipient of a What Hi-Fi? Award is a class-leading product, deserving of our praise at different levels of budget and spanning the entire home entertainment technology spectrum. You can be absolutely sure that each one will be worth your time and investment.

So pick up this month's What Hi-Fi? magazine, settle back and read about all of our Award winners in this special, bumper issue.

This really is a fantastic issue of the magazine, so don't miss it! It's out now!

First with reviews

As always, our First Tests section is where you'll find our famously in-depth, impartial and expert reviews of all the latest AV and hi-fi kit.

This month we have in-depth reviews of what we now know to be Award winners. Late entries for sure, but these products have earned themselves not only a five-star recommendation, but an Award to boot.

First up from our batch of gong winners is the Bluesound Node Icon. This canny streamer is a delight to use and to hear, and it picked up the Product Of The Year and Best Buy Streamer £750-£1000 – so you can be sure it's good! Then we have the PMC Prophecy 1 standmount speakers – winner of Best Standmounter over £2500. Read our in-depth review this issue!

And the Award winners keep coming. In the hotly-contested surround sound speaker packages category, the new KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 speaker system just passed through our test rooms in time to be crowned Best Speaker Package over £2500. And if that doesn't speak for itself, its five star review should!

Small, compact and colourful, Dali's new Kupid speakers picked up a five-star recommendation as well as Best Standmount Speaker under £500. Epson's EH-LS9000 was awarded not just five stars but Best Projector £2000-£3000 too, while Hisense's budget-but-brilliant AX5125H soundbar won Best Soundbar System under £500.

The last of our Award-winning products reviewed this month is the terrific Arcam A15+. Some strategic circuit tweaks earned this 'plus' model our Product of the Year Award in the stereo amplifiers category.

That's not all. We also saw the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 headphones and BenQ W4100i projector come under scrutiny by our reviewers this month.

Find out more about all these products in this month's special Awards issue of What Hi-Fi?

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home theatre speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the Awards 2025 issue of What Hi-Fi? Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

