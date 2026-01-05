Anker claims its latest pair of premium wireless earbuds, the Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro, are the first-ever “dual-form” earbuds that enable both open-ear listening and active noise cancellation in one design.

Launched at CES 2026, the AeroFit 2 Pro feature five selectable ear hook positions, with levels 1 and 2 typically being for open-ear listening and levels 4 and 5 for ANC. Level 3 is a neutral position that maintains either an open-ear or ANC form, depending on what has been selected.

The ANC utilises an adaptive algorithm that runs 380,000 checks per second and fine-tunes 180 times a minute to ensure “immediate, reliable noise cancellation”.

These earbuds are equipped with 1.18cm composite drivers, and feature spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking.

An IP55 rating means they offer limited protection against dust and water, while the battery lasts up to 7 hours on a single charge, or up to 34 hours in total with the charging case.

These button-controlled earbuds also feature Bluetooth 6.1 with multipoint connection for seamless switching between two connected devices.

The Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro come in a choice of four finishes: matte black, gloss white, gloss blue or matte purple. These wireless earbuds will be available to purchase online from the 6th January and are priced at £180 / $180.

(Image credit: Anker)

It’s worth noting that other brands, such as Apple’s AirPods 4 with ANC, also combine an ‘open’ earbuds design with active noise-cancelling, although the design differs from Soundcore’s model.

Anker has also added a new Bluetooth portable speaker to its Soundcore audio range, the Boom Go 3i.

This palm-sized portable speaker offers 15W of power and up to 22 hours of battery life. That’s certainly beefier than the similarly tiny JBL Go 4 speaker, which offers 4.2W and 7 hours for £40 / $50, but received five stars for its cohesive, engaging sound.

The Boom Go 3i is also IP68 rated, meaning it's fully protected against dust and can withstand rain and a brief dunk in water.

Suitable for outdoor use, the Boom Go 3i also features a little strap, so it can be attached to a coat or bag.

This portable speaker is set for launch in the first quarter of 2026. It will be available in four finishes (with final colours to be confirmed) and will cost £60 / $80.

