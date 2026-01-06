Shokz has launched its latest pair of flagship wireless earbuds, the OpenFit Pro, and they just go to show that the open-ear trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Billed as being the company's "most revolutionary open-ear true wireless earbuds" ever, the flagship open buds feature noise reduction for the first time and aims to deliver "superior sound quality" across a range of different listening environments.

They are equipped with a dual-diaphragm driver design featuring large diaphragms for rich detail, "smooth highs" and "deep lows", while premium silicone and aluminium dome caps promise to minimise distortion for a smooth, punchy bass signature.

Like many of Shokz's established earbuds, the OpenFit Pro employ an open design with an over-ear hook for greater stability and security during workouts and other strenuous activities.

(Image credit: Shokz)

The flagship open earbuds are compatible with Dolby Atmos spatial audio with head tracking. They also employ open-ear noise reduction, wherein a triple-mic system and Shokz's adaptive algorithm aim to reduce unwanted noise in real time.

The new flagship buds grant 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 50 hours with the charging case. If you're in a hurry, you can squeeze out four hours of listening time with a speedy 10-minutes quick charge.

Alongside that distinctive over-ear hook design, the OpenFit Pro offer an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, meaning the earbuds should be protected against splashes of water from any direction. A soft silicone finish and ultra-thin titanium alloy ear hooks, meanwhile, have been designed to provide outstanding comfortable and a hardy, flexible construction.

Available in two finishes – black or white – the Shokz OpenFit Pro are available now, priced at £219 / $250.

