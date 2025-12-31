As one of What Hi-Fi?’s resident wireless headphones aficionados, I will regularly be found pinching the latest pairs from our stockroom to take for a test drive. And, over the past 12 months, I’ve spent a lot of time swapping between new pairs while also revisiting older models to get a good feel for how the market has (or hasn’t) evolved.

The more I’ve heard, the more it’s given me time to take stock of different brands, what they offer and where there might be a little room for improvement. After all, even with all the five-star models we have reviewed, there really isn’t such a thing as a perfect pair of wireless headphones.

I have cherry-picked four of the biggest brands in the business and made a note or two on what I think they need to bring to the table with any future models they might be thinking of launching in 2026.

Here’s what I’m wishing for and why…

Apple

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I can’t be the only person who was disappointed by the September 2024 update for the AirPods Max. I’m still surprised this premium pair of cans was given barely more than a lick of fresh paint. I’m of the opinion that these impressively engineered over-ears are still competitive in the current market, but I think it’s time for Apple to consider a bigger revamp.

To me, they need a bit of an update in terms of design – and I’m not just talking about that travel case. They do now feel quite bulky and hefty compared with many of their rivals. Multiple pairs have passed through my hands this year and although build quality is excellent on the AirPods I think the time is right for a revamp.

I also think that sound quality could be improved, especially given that key, cheaper rivals from the likes of Sony and Sennheiser have now caught up. The AirPods Max showed there was mileage in premium-priced headphones back in 2020; now it’s time to move things on.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bose

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I have always been a fan of Bose’s premium wireless headphones, especially when it comes to noise-cancelling, but I can’t help but feel that the brand might have taken one eye off the ball when it comes to sound quality with its latest top of the range over-ears.

We rate the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) as four stars – they’re solid performers, but we do think they have fallen behind the current class-leaders when it comes to clarity, detail and dynamics.

For me, there’s now a clear gap between Bose and the top performers from Sony and Sennheiser. That’s mainly down to sound quality, but I also think build quality could be improved given their asking price.

Bowers & Wilkins

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I have been impressed with the consistent level of sound quality from B&W’s recent premium over-ear and in-ear headphones. Anyone looking for an entertaining sound that majors in insight should start their search with what this brand has to offer.

But moving forward, and being very picky, I’d like to see more from the noise-cancelling technology used in its headphones. This is especially the case when it comes to its over-ears such as the Px8 S2, which, based on our recent experience, do struggle to block out external noise as effectively as some rivals, especially in the upper midrange and treble.

Bose and Sony’s implementations of ANC in its premium headphones are quite different from each other, but both are hugely effective and leading the way in this department.

Sony

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It’s fair to say that Sony’s recent highlight reel for its wireless headphones is nothing short of astounding. Its most recent premium over-ears, the WH-1000XM6, arrived on the scene in May 2025 and basically swept all before them, winning our Product of The Year gong in the wireless headphones category at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025.

One launch I’m crossing my fingers for in 2026, though, is a potential replacement for the existing WF-1000XM5 in-ears. They are still great performers for the money, but having used them on and off for some time now and having had the chance to compare them with a lot of rival models, I do believe they’re in need of an update.

The main thing I want any successor to address is comfort. I struggle to gel with the eartips on offer from these particular Sony buds, and I’m not the only member of the What Hi-Fi? review team to feel this way. A new, softer, more pliable yet acoustically isolating material would be very much appreciated.

MORE:

Our pick of the best wireless headphones for every budget

Sony WH-1000XM6 vs Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): which flagship wireless over-ears are best?

Sony WF-1000XM6: release date and price predictions, plus 6 features on our wishlist

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Max 2024: what are the differences?