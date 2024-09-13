Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Max 2024: what are the differences?

When Apple launched the AirPods Max in December 2020, they quickly became a staple in our best wireless headphones buying guide. Now, four years on, Apple has finally updated its premium over-ear headphones. But are the changes in the new AirPods Max 2024 (or AirPods Max 2, if you prefer) enough to warrant an upgrade?

While we’ve yet to review the new AirPods Max 2024 formally, we’ve still compared both headphones below, based on the official specs and everything we know. The fact that they’re both almost identical also means that we have a pretty solid idea of what to expect in terms of sound quality though, rest assured, we’ll be updating this comparison following our full AirPods Max 2024 review. Until then, however, it’s time to dive in…

The original AirPods Max launched at $549 / £549 / AU$899, positioning themselves firmly in the premium headphones market. Currently, you can snap up the original AirPods Max for less than the launch price – in the UK, for example, they’re available on Amazon for £499 . As for the AirPods Max 2024, they’ll be available on 20 September for $549 / £499 / AU$899. UK buyers, it seems, are treated to a lower launch price, which is a nice bonus.

Ultimately, given the same asking price across most regions, there’s no reason not to choose the newer AirPods Max if you’re in the market for some Apple over-ears. If you’ve already got the original model though, then forking out the same amount of cash will depend on how the headphones themselves stack up against each other.

**Winner: AirPods Max 2024**

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Max 2024: design and build

(Image credit: Apple)

When it comes to design, Apple has largely stuck to its guns. Both the original and 2024 AirPods Max feature the same distinctive look – a sleek combination of aluminium earcups connected to a stainless steel headband via telescopic arms. The mesh canopy that forms the headband remains unchanged, providing comfort without the need for more traditional padding.

The earcups on both models are generously sized and feature removable magnetic cushions for easy replacement or cleaning. Neither version is foldable, which may disappoint frequent travellers, though the earcups can rotate to lie flat, which is something at least.

The most noticeable visual change in the 2024 model, is the range of new colours. While the original AirPods Max were available in space grey, silver, green, pink, and sky blue, the 2024 version introduces midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange options. This refresh aligns the AirPods Max more closely with Apple's current product colour palette.

In terms of build quality and materials used, both generations seem identical, although we'll need to get them in-hand to be 100% sure. They also share the same dimensions (187.3 x 168.6 x 83.4 mm) and weight (384.8g).

**Winner: TBC**

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Max 2024: features, battery life, and specs

(Image credit: Future)

The most significant change in the AirPods Max 2024 model is the switch from a Lightning port to USB-C for charging and wired audio connections. This aligns the AirPods Max with Apple's broader move towards USB-C across its product line, and will be the single most compelling reason for existing owners to upgrade — albeit a very minimal one.

As for battery life, both generations of AirPods Max offer up to 20 hours of listening time with ANC enabled – a respectable figure for over-ear wireless headphones. They also both support fast charging, providing about 1.5 hours of use from a five-minute charge.

The original AirPods Max are powered by Apple's H1 chip, one in each earcup. And the same goes for the new 2024 model. If you’re disappointed, we don’t blame you. After all, we’re sure we weren’t the only ones hoping for an Apple H2 audio processor chip upgrade, considering it’s already present in the AirPods Pro 2 and new AirPods 4 .

That letdown aside, the H1 chip is still no slouch, and handles the audio processing, including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, and Adaptive EQ — all of which impressed in our original AirPods Max review . Both AirPods Max models also support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

The control scheme also remains unchanged, with a Digital Crown for volume adjustment and various functions, and a dedicated button for switching between ANC and Transparency modes. Voice control via "Hey Siri" is available on both models, as you’d expect. Both versions also feature the same array of sensors, along with nine microphones in total, used for a combination of noise-cancelling and voice-pickup duties.

**Winner: AirPods Max 2024**

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Max 2024: sound quality

(Image credit: Future)

Without having tested the second-generation AirPods Max, we can't make definitive comparisons in terms of sound quality. However, given that Apple hasn't mentioned any audio improvements and the internal components appear to be identical, we can reasonably assume that the excellent sound signature remains largely unchanged.

The original AirPods Max impressed us with their audio quality, offering a clean, well-balanced sound with impressive detail and spaciousness. If the 2024 model maintains this level of performance, it should continue to satisfy discerning listeners.

One notable omission in the newer update, by the way, is support for lossless audio. Despite Apple Music offering lossless tracks since 2021, neither generation of AirPods Max can take full advantage of this higher-quality audio, even when connected via a cable. Sad times.

**Winner: TBC**

Apple AirPods Max vs AirPods Max 2024: early verdict

(Image credit: Future)

The 2024 update to the AirPods Max is more of a refresh than a revolution. For some, the switch to USB-C will be long overdue, bringing added convenience to charging and connectivity. The new colour options also offer more choice for style-conscious users.

However, the lack of more substantial upgrades – particularly the newer H2 chip and support for lossless audio – may disappoint those who were hoping for a more significant leap forward. The absence of any mentioned improvements to sound quality or ANC performance also makes it hard to recommend the 2024 model over its predecessor for purely sonic reasons. However, this might change once we've had an opportunity to listen to the two different models side-by-side.

If you already own the original AirPods Max and are happy with them, there's little reason to upgrade unless you're particularly drawn to the new colours or the USB-C port. For new buyers, the decision may come down to price – if you can find the original model at a significant discount, it might represent better value.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait for our full AirPods Max 2024 review for our definitive verdict, so watch this space…

