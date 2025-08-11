Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 Check Amazon Type: Standmounts

Drive units: 29mm fabric dome tweeter, 12cm paper/coconut fibre mid/bass

Ported: Yes (rear)

Bi-wire: No

Impedance: 6 ohms

Sensitivity: 86dB

Dimensions (hwd): 32 x 17 x 27cm

Weight: 7.0kg

Finishes: 3 (walnut, matte black, matte white) The Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 arrived earlier this year with little fanfare from the British hi-fi brand, but on paper these unfussy, compact speakers have real promise. Do they live up to it? Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 $1,100 at ProjectorScreen.com $2,200 at World Wide Stereo Check Amazon Type Standmounters

Drive units 25mm tweeter, 16.5cm mid/bass

Ported? Yes (rear)

Bi-wire? Yes

Impedance 8 ohms

Sensitivity 88dB

Dimensions (hwd) 34.4 x 18.9 x 30cm

Weight 7.05kg

Finishes x3 (white, black, oak) These Award-winning mid-range speakers have been our favourites for a few years now, offering a big, easy listen in a classy-looking package – but can they fend off these latest challengers?

When Acoustic Energy announced its new AE300 Mk2 standmount speaker earlier this year, the British loudspeaker brand made it very clear that there wasn’t a single part of the new pair that was unchanged from the first iteration.

That got us wondering: could they potentially replace the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3, which has been our favourite pair of mid-range speakers for the last two years?

We’ve finally been able to spend time with the AE300 Mk2 in our test rooms recently and the verdict is in – it’s five stars for these fully overhauled standmounts.

So could we have a new number one? Read on to find out how they stack up against the Award-winning B&W speakers.

Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 versus Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3: price

(Image credit: Future)

The Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 standmounts are relative newcomers to the speaker scene. Unveiled in January this year, with a price of £649 /$1099 / AU$1580, they’ve not been around long enough to receive any kind of discount, so the price we tested them at is what you’ll pay if you buy a pair today.

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3, however, have already been around the block a few times. They first graced our testing rooms back in August 2023, when a pair would set you back £749 / $1100 / AU$1499. That’s still the case in the US and Australia, but in the UK they’re now generally available for £699 these days.

That’s still £50 more than the AE300 Mk2, though, so Acoustic Energy takes the win here – albeit only just.

**Winner: Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2**

Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 versus Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3: build and design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

From a purely physical point of view, there’s very little between these two sets of speakers. The B&W 606 S3 are a couple of centimetres larger in all directions, but if you’re planning to put them on dedicated speaker stands, that shouldn’t make any difference. Weight-wise, there’s only 50g between them, with the B&Ws the slightly heavier of the two.

Both are two-way speakers – the B&Ws have a 25mm titanium dome tweeter and 16.5cm Continuum cone. Meanwhile, the AE300 Mk2 use a 29mm fabric dome tweeter and a 12cm mid/bass unit made out of a paper-coconut hybrid.

Both speakers have rear bass ports, and our respective reviews praised both pairs of speakers for their overall build quality.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both sets of speakers are available in three finishes – white, black and oak (B&W) or walnut (Acoustic Energy) – but from an aesthetic perspective, we’d argue that the Acoustic Energy models perhaps give off a slightly more premium vibe.

The “crisp edges, minimal fascia and a smooth finish” of the 606 S3 mean they look purposeful, and while the AE300 Mk2 are certainly more functional, the “neat, crisp cabinet and understated cosmetics” give them a cleaner look that’s still hugely appealing.

With little to choose between them, this one comes down to personal preference, so we’re going to call it a draw.

**Winner: Draw**

Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 versus Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

When auditioning a pair of speakers in this mid-price range, the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 are a solid benchmark. They have snapped up the Award for the best standmount speaker £600-£800 two years in a row now.

In our five-star review, we concluded that the changes made from their predecessors had a significant impact on their performance, delivering a bigger, punchier, more open sound with stunning clarity and detail.

Even when listening to the same songs over and over again – a necessary part of the testing process – we never found our attention drifting. The level of dynamism is particularly noticeable, with the spatial shifts in Nine Inch Nails’ Right Where It Belongs handled with aplomb.

The only minor quibble we had was that the 606 S3's somewhat mature and deliberate sonic balance won't appeal to those who want a peppier and more nimble-footed presentation – but we were never bored listening to these open, immersive speakers.

They do need some careful partnering to hear them at their best, but as long as you have an amplifier with plenty of power, detail and rhythmic prowess, you’ll have no issues. They’re more than capable of reaching party volume, too.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

That’s quite a high benchmark, and initially, the AE300 Mk2 don’t seem to be able to match the energy or clarity of the B&W 606 S3. Spend a little more time with Acoustic Energy’s latest speakers, though, and a clearer picture of their sonic character starts to emerge.

The AE300 Mk2 are composed and organised performers that dig up plenty of detail.

These are speakers that are strong when it comes to dynamics, conveying propulsive momentum and rhythmic drive superbly.

They’re not the most powerful when it comes to bass, but they do have plenty of authority when dealing with orchestral crescendos. Lower frequencies are impressively articulate and balanced, while they have poise and control no matter what kind of music you’re listening to.

You don’t have to be so careful with picking out partners for them, either. They're unfussy with the variety of amplifiers we try during testing, and find that they are perfectly happy being partnered with amps above their price level, too.

But the most noticeable difference between these two sets of speakers is that the Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 sound more refined and balanced.

They sound more natural than the B&W 606 S3, which have a slightly forward and bright treble that lends to their more bombastic performance. The Acoustic Energy speakers are smoother and more refined, with our review noting that Michael Jackson’s voice on Off the Wall “comes through with convincing passion and urgency while high-frequency sounds shimmer rather than sizzle.”

Their even-handed tonality and stereo imaging are excellent for the price, too.

While both speakers prioritise different elements of their performance, there isn’t a great deal in it here – but we’re going to give it to the more dynamic and refined AE300 Mk2 by a whisker.

** Winner: Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2**

Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 versus Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3: verdict

It’s always a big deal when a current favourite appears to have been beaten and, on paper, that’s exactly what has happened here. The very capable Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 speakers sound better, cost less and are no less well-built than the Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3. We would highly recommend giving them your attention.

It would be premature to crown a new king this early in the year, but the indication is that the mid-range standmount speaker should be a hot-bed of competition come What Hi-Fi? Awards time in the autumn.

Of course, the advent of the five-star Acoustic Energy doesn’t suddenly mean the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 should be disregarded, particularly if you prefer their design and their bigger, bolder and more attention-grabbing performance.

Considering the high regard with which we’ve held them for the past couple of years, they should still be on your shortlist – there’s just another rival to consider now before you take the plunge at this level.

**Overall winner: Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2**

