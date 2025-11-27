“I don’t care about Black Friday! I buy what I want, when I want!” – Grumpy What Hi-Fi? reader, November 2025.

The above is a response we got when we asked our readers about their Black Friday 2025 shopping plans at the start of November.

And yes, it is particularly to the point and ignores the fact that there are undeniably some decent hi-fi deals each year during Black Friday. Jump over to our best Black Friday hi-fi deals live hub, and you’ll see some fresh examples of what I mean.

But, as I stared at the comment, I came to realise that in a lot of ways, they're right. After all, in our Black Friday survival guide, I myself said something similar, urging readers not to fall for the event’s marketing and only buy something they actually want. Trust me, there are very few things you NEED to get in the world of hi-fi…

And I’ve said many times before, during most Black Friday shopping events, the best budget turntable to get is almost always the Pro-Ject Primary E, which is never discounted. It’s remained the best you’ll find for less than £250, even at full price, during most of the Black Fridays and Prime Days I've covered.

But, this year specifically, the comment made me think about the Award-winning Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2, which, despite my sternly worded letter to big red in the North Pole, are still full price, retailing for £649, despite it being Black Friday week.

Prior to reading the comment, the ongoing lack of a decent discount on the AE300 MK2 had me hovering my mouse cursor over the five-star Wharfedale Diamond 12.3, which have been discounted to £399 on Amazon (save £100).

But our grumpy reader reminded me to practice what I preach and wait for what I actually want.

Sure, the Wharfdale’s are great value and sound sublime compared to most similarly priced rivals (hence their What Hi-Fi? Award win this year).

But being full-sized floorstanders, they’re too big for my space and, being blunt, don’t meet my tastes the same way the Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 do.

Regular readers know, I’ve planned to buy a pair since we reviewed them. Their composed, neutral sonic profile, attractive price, unfussy nature and general vibe make them an ideal replacement for the ageing Q Acoustic 3030i in my lounge and an ideal match with my Technics SA-C600 system.

I know because I’ve tried them together and can personally confirm the results are excellent, at least for people with my sonic tastes.

Because of our anonymous commenter's message, I remembered how much I want these specific speakers and need to practice what I preach and not compromise, just because it's Black Friday. I know the speakers I want, and I’ll get them and nothing else, discounts be damned!

I urge all of you to do the same…