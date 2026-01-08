AWOL Vision has lifted the lid on its new Aetherion ultra-short-throw (UST) projector range at CES 2026, with a headline-grabbing claim: these are the first ultra-short-throw projectors capable of delivering a full 4K image at screen sizes up to 200 inches.

The new range consists of two models, the Aetherion Max and Aetherion Pro, both built around RGB pure triple-laser light engines, and aimed at high-end living-room cinema, large-scale home theatres, and next-gen gaming setups.

While long-throw projectors have been able to reach these sizes, AWOL says maintaining 4K sharpness at 200 inches has been a major technical hurdle for UST designs, largely due to their extreme projection angles and complex optical paths.

According to AWOL, the new breakthrough is thanks to a proprietary alignment system called PixelLock. Designed specifically for ultra-short-throw optics, PixelLock is said to fuse and synchronise every pixel across the image, preventing colour fringing, misalignment, and edge softness – issues that typically become more pronounced as UST images get larger.

AWOL claims that this tech allows its Aetherion models to preserve full 4K detail right out to its maximum 200-inch image size – an industry first – while also levelling the playing field against the increase in 100-inch+ TVs, such as the recently unveiled 130-inch Micro RGB Samsung TV.

Both projectors use a 0.47-inch DLP chipset paired with a new optical engine, and both support image sizes from 80 inches all the way up to the full 200 inches with a 0.2:1 throw ratio.

Colour performance is rated at 110 per cent of the Rec 2020 colour space, while brightness tops out at 3300 ISO lumens for the Aetherion Max, and 2600 ISO lumens for the Aetherion Pro. AWOL also quotes a 6000:1 native contrast ratio, expanding to 60,000:1 viewing contrast, helped by a seven-level IRIS system and enhanced black level processing.

HDR support is broad, with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode all included, alongside dynamic tone mapping for scene-by-scene optimisation. AWOL also highlights a zero light-leakage optical design, a motorised dust-seal lens cover, anti-rainbow artefact processing for both 2D and 3D viewing, and support for 24fps and 48fps playback.

Gaming is another major focus. Both Aetherion models support HDMI 2.1 features, including variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, with AWOL quoting 1ms-class input lag. The projectors also support Dolby Vision Gaming, high refresh rate playback up to 240Hz, and are equipped with Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7 for high-bandwidth streaming and cloud gaming.

Smart features are handled by Google TV, running on a flagship MT9655 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Connectivity includes three HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Miracast, and integration with Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa.

There’s also an unusual audio trick – the Aetherion can function as a centre-channel speaker when paired with an external sound system.

Pricing has, so far, been confirmed only for the US. The Aetherion Max is set to cost $4499, while the Aetherion Pro will come in at $3499. Both models are due to go on sale in March 2026, following an early-bird Kickstarter campaign scheduled to launch later in January. UK and Australian pricing and release dates are still to be announced.

If AWOL’s claims stand up under scrutiny, the Aetherion range could represent an exciting evolution for ultra-short-throw projection, though, as always, we’ll be reserving judgement until we put them through our testing room gauntlet.

