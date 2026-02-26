Epson has announced the launch of its Lifestudio Flex Special Lux Edition EF-73, which builds upon the four-star EF-72 projector with a new, premium look and a couple of new features.

It retains the overall shape of the Lifestudio Flex, and it seems to deliver much of what that projector had to offer in the picture and sound space, too.

It still produces a 4K image up to 150 inches via Epson's Triple Core Engine light source, which is its term for a 3LCD laser system.

Furthermore, it retains the claimed 1000-lumen peak brightness, HDR10 and HLG compatibility, and an auto-calibration system that includes Epson's Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Auto Screen Fit, and Auto Obstacle Avoidance systems.

Sound-wise, the EF-73 appears to retain the 10W built-in sound system tuned by Bose, which we found to be a bit safe-sounding in our full EF-72 review.

More power output would've been appreciated, but Bluetooth 5.2 is still on board if you wish to connect this projector to a wireless speaker for improved audio output.

Google TV is also built in for onboard streaming duties, meaning you don't have to sacrifice the single HDMI socket for a streaming device.

What really sets this new Special Lux Edition apart is the upgraded build. It now comes in a Night Black colourway, which includes premium materials such as "tempered glass, suede, and anodised gold", according to Epson.

Furthermore, the top panel of the stand base now doubles as a wireless charger for your smartphone, which is a nice touch as Epson continues to bill this as being right at home on a bedside table.

As such, the rather nifty ambient lighting feature that we were fond of on the EF-72 also returns, making this an ideal bedroom lamp, too.

Finally, Epson will launch its Projection Studio app next month, with which the EF-73 is compatible.

This will let you control the projector from your phone, beam photos onto your wall with ease, and there's even an option to connect multiple phones to the projector at once to allow for interactive elements.

The Lifestudio Flex Special Lux Edition will launch in April of this year, and the Projection Studio app will launch the following month. We have reached out to Epson for pricing information.

