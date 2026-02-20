Optoma's latest 4K flagship projector has its sights firmly set on five-star models from Epson and Sony
Premium projector performance is the promise
Taiwanese projector brand Optoma has announced its new flagship home cinema projector – the UHZ78LV.
The 4K triple-laser DLP projector aims to deliver “premium large-screen performance in both dedicated theatre rooms and modern spaces”, according to the company.
The projector boasts a claimed 5000 lumens of brightness and can project an image from 80 inches all the way up to 300 inches.
Optoma hopes this brightness will help provide cinematic scale, vibrant colour accuracy and strong contrast performance, even in environments with ambient light.
Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced are all offered with the new model, while connectivity includes HDMI 2.1 and eARC support for Dolby Atmos passthrough to external sound systems.
Optoma’s PureEngine Ultra system is available with the 4K model, too. This includes colour calibration by Optoma’s in-house image experts, contrast and detail enhancements, and an array of settings that let you customise many of the most critical picture-quality elements.
The projector also offers some nifty flexibility options, including a motorised 1.6x zoom, lens shift and 360-degree projection capability.
The Optoma UHZ78LV will be available beginning March 2026 but we will have to wait to get the official launch price.
With these specifications, though, it will likely have the Sony VPL-XW5000ES in its sights. The Award-winning Sony laser projector scored five stars in our review, impressing with its detailed 4K native picture and excellent black levels.
Also in this ballpark is the Epson EH-QB1000, another five-star model that blew us away with its bright, colourful, HDR pictures.
We will let you know how this new Optoma model shapes up against these rivals once we put it through its paces in our test room.
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.
