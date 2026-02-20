Optoma's latest 4K flagship projector has its sights firmly set on five-star models from Epson and Sony

Premium projector performance is the promise

UHZ78LV
(Image credit: Optoma / What Hi-Fi?)

Taiwanese projector brand Optoma has announced its new flagship home cinema projector – the UHZ78LV.

The 4K triple-laser DLP projector aims to deliver “premium large-screen performance in both dedicated theatre rooms and modern spaces”, according to the company.

Optoma’s PureEngine Ultra system is available with the 4K model, too. This includes colour calibration by Optoma’s in-house image experts, contrast and detail enhancements, and an array of settings that let you customise many of the most critical picture-quality elements.

