Goldmund's high-end home cinema processor hopes to set the gold standard for cinematic sound

News
By published

This AV processor is destined for private cinemas and reference listening rooms

Goldmund Ouranos Excellence in black on a navy blue background
(Image credit: Future)

Swiss hi-fi manufacturer Goldmund has revealed its latest high-end home cinema processor, and it has its sights set on powering "the world’s most ambitious private cinemas and reference listening rooms".

The Ouranos Excellence is, on paper, as prestigious as its name suggests. It's being billed as a "no-compromise" 16-channel acoustic processor featuring Goldmund's next-generation DSP architecture, proprietary room-optimisation technology, and a fully redesigned user interface.

As referenced by the fact that this is destined for the most exclusive private cinemas in the world, the Ouranos Excellence carries quite the price tag. It's launching at 60,000 CHF, which is around £58,000/$78,000.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best AV receivers

As well as our full Marantz Cinema 30 review

And the best surround sound speaker systems

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.