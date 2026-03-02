Swiss hi-fi manufacturer Goldmund has revealed its latest high-end home cinema processor, and it has its sights set on powering "the world’s most ambitious private cinemas and reference listening rooms".

The Ouranos Excellence is, on paper, as prestigious as its name suggests. It's being billed as a "no-compromise" 16-channel acoustic processor featuring Goldmund's next-generation DSP architecture, proprietary room-optimisation technology, and a fully redesigned user interface.

Goldmund aims to set "a new benchmark in high-performance immersive audio and seamless configurability for both integrators and end users" with these features, and it's not stopping there.

The Swiss audio company has affirmed that this isn't merely a spec bump over the existing Ouranos Signature, as it has outfitted the Excellence with a completely new electronic system built from the ground up.

This integrates Goldmund's Proteus HT multichannel algorithm, which allows for advanced room correction through the processor by generating optimal sound configurations and uploading them directly to the processor's DSP.

Furthermore, the Ouranos Excellence is compatible with Goldmund's range of active speakers, which features the brand's Leonardo time-correction technology built into each speaker unit.

If you plan on using this pricey processor with a passive speaker package, perhaps the Rhea Passive or Thea Passive speakers, for example, then you'll be pleased to hear that it also has this timing feature built in for optimal performance regardless of your preferred pairing.

Remember that this is a home cinema audio processor that only houses the brains of your home cinema setup, and you'll need to provide your own amplification to power said speakers.

As referenced by the fact that this is destined for the most exclusive private cinemas in the world, the Ouranos Excellence carries quite the price tag. It's launching at 60,000 CHF, which is around £58,000/$78,000.

While we're yet to try Goldmund's high-end AV range, we were very impressed by its latest hi-fi entry to grace our listening rooms; that being the five-star Telos 690.

