Marantz's new AV preamp and power amp duo are coming – and they are taking inspiration from an Award-winning model

"Exceptionally capable and supremely flexible"

The Marantz AMP 30 and AV 30 sit on a brown shelf on top of each other.
(Image credit: Marantz)

Marantz has announced the newest additions to its home cinema range: the AV 30 Preamplifier and AMP 30 Power Amplifier.

They are taking a page from the Award-winning Marantz Cinema 30's design, featuring an "iconic porthole" screen and stylish illumination on the side. The remote controls for each model also feature backlighting to “ensure an effortless user experience in darkened rooms".

The Marantz AV 30 sits on a blue background.

Marantz's stylish AV 30 takes a page out of the Cinema 30's book. (Image credit: Marantz)

Moving onto the AMP 30, Marantz has dubbed the entry “powerful and versatile”.

It delivers six channels of amplification, rated at 200W per channel, which Marantz claims is ideal for "multiple different system configurations".

It also provides the option of reconfiguring pairs of 200W amp channels into bridged-tied-load (BTL) outputs, with up to a maximum of three channels of 400W available if the chosen speaker system requires it. You can also choose to bi-amp up to three speakers.

Having 'just' six channels of amplification means that a single AMP 30 can't take full advantage of the AV 30's 14 channels of processing, but buyers can, of course, partner the AV 30 with the 12-channel AMP 20 or 16-channel AMP 10 if they prefer.

The AV 30 and AMP 30 will be available this month from select retailers, with each priced at £3500 / $4000 (around AU$7105).

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

