Marantz's new AV preamp and power amp duo are coming – and they are taking inspiration from an Award-winning model

Marantz has announced the newest additions to its home cinema range: the AV 30 Preamplifier and AMP 30 Power Amplifier.

They are taking a page from the Award-winning Marantz Cinema 30's design, featuring an "iconic porthole" screen and stylish illumination on the side. The remote controls for each model also feature backlighting to “ensure an effortless user experience in darkened rooms".

Taking a closer look at the AV 30, the 11.4-channel preamplifier is deploying “state-of-the-art processing” and “comprehensive features”, according to the brand.

The AV processor comes with the "latest and most powerful" Analogue Devices SHARC dual-core DSP chipset, which is paired with 32-bit two-channel DACs.

Marantz claims the AV 30 will be able to decode and process "all forms of incoming audio", including Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X and AURO-3D.

And, with 11.4 channels supported by the discrete HDAM SA-2 preamplifier stage (via either RCA or XLR), it seems promising that the AV 30 will be able to deliver an immersive audio experience.

The brand is offering an impressive seven HDMI 2.1 inputs, which can support up to 8K/60Hz or 4K/120Hz video.

On top of that, the AV 30 is powered by the HEOS platform to give you access to a range of music streaming services. That includes Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz Connect for hi-res tunes, as well as AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

You can fine-tune the product to your space with the help of Audyssey MultEQ XT32 advanced room optimisation, which automatically calibrates based on speaker size and distance via the included microphone.

Marantz's stylish AV 30 takes a page out of the Cinema 30's book. (Image credit: Marantz)

Moving onto the AMP 30, Marantz has dubbed the entry “powerful and versatile”.

It delivers six channels of amplification, rated at 200W per channel, which Marantz claims is ideal for "multiple different system configurations".

It also provides the option of reconfiguring pairs of 200W amp channels into bridged-tied-load (BTL) outputs, with up to a maximum of three channels of 400W available if the chosen speaker system requires it. You can also choose to bi-amp up to three speakers.

Having 'just' six channels of amplification means that a single AMP 30 can't take full advantage of the AV 30's 14 channels of processing, but buyers can, of course, partner the AV 30 with the 12-channel AMP 20 or 16-channel AMP 10 if they prefer.

The AV 30 and AMP 30 will be available this month from select retailers, with each priced at £3500 / $4000 (around AU$7105).

