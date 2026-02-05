Dan D’Agostino's anniversary power amp promises a "new level of refinement and control"

News
By published

The Momentum Z Monoblock Amplifier looks like a tank and costs almost as much

The Dan D&#039;Agostino Momentum Z Monoblock Amplifier at a 3/4 angle on a dark surface against a dark background.
(Image credit: Dan D'Agostino)

For 15 years now, Dan D'Agostino Master Audio Systems has been producing audiophile devices with a Swiss watchmaker's precision and aesthetics, and to celebrate this milestone, it's come up with something a little special.

The Momentum Z Monoblock Amplifier builds on the core tech found in its previous amplifiers to take performance "to an entirely new level of refinement and control." Which certainly beats most 15th birthday celebrations.

Officially, price is on application, but you can expect to pay around £61,500 (around $83,000 / AU$120,000) each or £123,000 (around $167,000 / AU$239,000) for a stereo pair. The D'Agostino Momentum Z Monoblock Amplifier is out in March from Absolute Sounds in the UK.

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.