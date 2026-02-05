For 15 years now, Dan D'Agostino Master Audio Systems has been producing audiophile devices with a Swiss watchmaker's precision and aesthetics, and to celebrate this milestone, it's come up with something a little special.

The Momentum Z Monoblock Amplifier builds on the core tech found in its previous amplifiers to take performance "to an entirely new level of refinement and control." Which certainly beats most 15th birthday celebrations.

It promises to advance every aspect of the Momentum platform, bringing a new power supply tech (Kinetic Drive Regulator) that keeps the amplifier immune to irregularities in the mains supply. It also has a new input stage topology, output stage circuitry and an advanced software-based control system that optimises the operation of every circuit group.

All this results in "effortless dynamics, exceptional transparency, and a lifelike sense of musical scale."

It certainly looks the part. Its chassis is made from aluminium and copper, and not only does it look like a tank, it also ensures better heat dissipation and mechanical stability, helping it perform reliably even at full power. This in turn makes it last longer while also preserving sonic stability even when it's being pushed by demanding loads..

It's also the first Dan D'Agostino power amplifier with an Ethernet port, allowing it to monitor and report on key performance parameters. The RJ45 Ethernet connection lets you see the amplifier's performance data through a web browser. This data includes operating voltages, temperature, bias, DC offset and 12V trigger status, among others. This dashboard also lets you personalise what information appears on the front panel display.

A dual 1,200 VA linear toroidal transformer array delivers a power output of 500 watts into 8 ohms, 1000 watts into 4 ohms and 2000 watts into 2 ohms.

Being Junction Field-Effect Transistor (JFET)-based, the input stage is low noise to preserve the source material's nuances and minimise distortion. Using the switch, you can flick between the JFET input optimised mode for use with Dan D'Agostino amplifiers, and a conventional input designed for preamplifier designs without the same level of current output capability.

Lastly, the Dual Domain Meter Display is inspired by the analogue meters found in other D'Agostino devices. It combines a 3.5-inch LCD (which serves as a power meter and a message display) with the trademark D'Agostino meter wand to indicate power.

Officially, price is on application, but you can expect to pay around £61,500 (around $83,000 / AU$120,000) each or £123,000 (around $167,000 / AU$239,000) for a stereo pair. The D'Agostino Momentum Z Monoblock Amplifier is out in March from Absolute Sounds in the UK.

