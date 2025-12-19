Dali's new Sonik speaker range brings high-end technology to a more affordable level

Dali's new range of Sonik speakers promises to be its most comprehensive yet, covering bookshelf, floorstanding, wall-mounted and home cinema speakers.

It's the natural successor to the much-loved Oberon series, which launched in 2018 and has won a slew of What Hi-Fi? Awards, including one this year for the Oberon 5 5.1 Speaker Package home cinema system.

Sonik comprises seven models, and is aimed at seasoned audiophiles and design-driven newcomers alike. It brings innovations from the flagship Dali Kore, Epikore and Epicon ranges, including improved transducer design, advanced magnet technologies and tweaked cabinet engineering. And all at lower prices, too – the Sonik range starts at £449 / $900 / AUS$849 per pair.

(Image credit: Dali)

Dali promises "a significant leap in detail, dynamics and musicality" at the money, achieved through the brand's own key technologies: an ultra-light 29mm soft dome tweeter, Dali Hybrid Tweeter System, Low-Loss bass and midrange drivers, the SMC Essential Magnet System and Dual Flare bass reflex ports.

The 29mm soft dome tweeter is engineered for wide dispersion, with a "remarkably coherent upper midrange", while the Hybrid Tweeter System introduces a 17 x 45mm planar magnetostatic tweeter for better dispersion and detail within the high frequencies.

The Low-Loss bass and midrange drivers come in 5¼-inch (13cm) and 7-inch (17.8cm) variants, both of which feature Dali's Clarity Cone membrane structure to improve dynamics and make for a more natural midrange while minimising colouration.

The SMC Essential Magnet System reduces third-order harmonic distortion. Originally seen in the Epicon range, it claims to provide a level of refinement usually only seen in much pricier speakers. Finally, the Dual Flare bass reflex ports are optimised for timing, low turbulence and clean low-frequency extension, with the On-Wall and Cinema models having specially placed reflex ports suited to their design and placement within a room.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This combination of technologies promises to deliver Dali's signature qualities of "clarity, holographic imaging, low loss and wide dispersion" for a sound that's "open, dynamic and emotionally compelling".

(Image credit: Dali)

Design-wise, Sonik is clean and modern, just like the Oberon range. Each speaker has magnetic grilles, aluminium tweeter faceplates and terminals that were developed in-house. They also have logo badges and baffles that take inspiration from Dali's flagship Epikore, and aluminium spike outriggers on the floorstanders for better stability.

The cabinets come in four high-grade vinyl finishes: Black Ash, Walnut, Natural Oak and White. They're made from MDF, with rigid internal bracing and separate chambers for the bass drivers for less resonance and better timing.

The baby of the bunch is the Sonik 1, joined by fellow standmounter, the slightly bigger Sonik 3. They're joined by three floorstanders of increasing size: the Sonik 5, Sonik 7 and flagship Sonik 9. Rounding out the group are the Sonik On-Wall wall-mounted speaker and Sonik Cinema (which can be oriented horizontally or vertically) for surround sound setups.

Dali's new Sonik speaker range goes on sale on 2nd February 2026 at the following prices.

Sonik 1: £449 / $900 / AUS$849 per pair

£449 / $900 / AUS$849 per pair Sonik 3: £599 / $1200 / AUS$1199 per pair

£599 / $1200 / AUS$1199 per pair Sonik 5: £899 / $1800 / AUS$1749 per pair

£899 / $1800 / AUS$1749 per pair Sonik 7: £1299, / $2800 / AUS$2549 per pair

£1299, / $2800 / AUS$2549 per pair Sonik 9: £2199 / $4500 / AUS$4099 per pair

£2199 / $4500 / AUS$4099 per pair Sonik On-Wall: £599 / $1200 / AUS$1149 per pair

£599 / $1200 / AUS$1149 per pair Sonik Cinema: £449 / $900 / AUS$859

MORE:

The best speakers you can buy

Best surround sound systems around

How to set up your hi-fi speakers: a complete guide

Read our Dali Kupid review