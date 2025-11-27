Black Friday hack! This simple trick will guarantee you the lowest price on all kinds of kit
And it only takes a few seconds
Not all Black Friday deals are created equal. While a discount might seem like a good deal, you could still be missing the lowest price - which is never ideal but especially not over Black Friday.
But there's a simple trick that will make sure you're always getting the best possible price. It only takes a few seconds, and at one retailer, it will save you £700 on one product alone, for exactly the same device. That's worth a few seconds of anyone's time. Let me explain.
Hue can't be serious
All you have to do is check the price of each colour variant. See, we told you it was simple. It will only take a few seconds, even for products with loads of different finishes, and it could save you an absolute packet.
The KEF LS50 Wireless II, for example, costs £2199 at Peter Tyson in the Sandshell and Moss Green Finishes, but £1799 in Mineral White and Carbon Black. But that's not the best saving. Buy it in Titanium Grey, and you'll pay just £1499 – a whopping £700 less than you could be paying. And all from the same retailer!
Now the LS50 Wireless II is a fantastic all-in-one system – so much so that we gave it an Award this year. But that doesn't justify spending £700 more than you have to.
KEF's LS50 Wireless II is larger than the desktop-sized LSX, and is an exceptional multi-Award-winning wireless active speaker system that offers a huge amount of streaming features, powerful amplification and great performance. It sounds clean, punchy and beautifully detailed, and its all-encompassing connectivity makes it hugely versatile and easy to use. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
It's not just Peter Tyson offering different prices for different finishes. It happens all the time on Amazon, though in the below case it does at least show you all the prices at once so you don't have to click each individual one.
This deal is on the Award-winning JBL Flip 7, which is £80 in black or blue, but as much as £98 in its other finishes. That's a saving of £18, and the only difference is the colour.
The JBL Flip 7 is a well made, travel-friendly and great sounding speaker wrapped up in an incredibly-priced 'burrito' shaped design. We thought it might drop by £20 or £30 on the day of Black Friday, so this £50 discount is nothing short of miraculous.
Lowest price on black or blue finishes
Price check: £99 at Sevenoaks
Over at Peter Tyson, there's an extra £50 off the Focal Bathys headphones in the Black Silver finish too, taking the price down to £499. Because why take £150 off when you could take £200?
Read moreRead less▼
Features include two different levels of ANC, a transparency mode, aptX Adaptive support and a USB DAC mode that supports 24-bit/192kHz. With compellingly big, clear sound, full-bodied balance and solid build, this Focal Bathys deal is well worth considering. Five stars
Deal only on silver finish
Eyeing up a Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker? At Amazon there's £45 off the B&O Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) if you go for the Honey Tone finish, which we think is rather fetching.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want the latest, shiniest B&O gear, the Beosound A1 (3rd Gen) is just as lovely as its predecessor. It loses Alexa capabilities, and rivals will offer more sonic bang for your buck, but the newer A1 remains sonically talented, especially in the midrange, while cementing its status as one of the most beautifully made Bluetooth speakers on the market.
Deal on Honey Tone finish
The Elac Debut 3.0 DB53 are solid bookshelf speakers, earning four stars in our review. And now they're discounted by £100 in the Walnut finish, but only by £10 in Black Ash. The choice is clear.
Read moreRead less▼
The Elac Debut 3.0 DB53 combine sturdy construction with detailed sound and ample bass. Some care is needed with amplifier matching to maximise performance, but if you’ve got the hardware to suit them, these third-generation speakers will make a worthwhile addition to your hi-fi setup.
Deal price is for walnut finish only
Whenever we feature a deal, we check the discount on each individual finish to make sure we're bringing you the best possible price.
But if you're going it alone in your deal hunting, make sure you check every finish to avoid missing out on a bargain.
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
