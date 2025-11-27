Live
Black Friday 2025: our experts select the best home cinema deals on projectors, soundbars, AVRs and more
The very best AV deals coming to you live
Black Friday itself is almost upon us; in fact, we're less than 24 hours away from the main savings day itself, but as you may have already noticed from the influx of deals that we have been directing you towards, it's really been going all week.
That's right, the biggest savings event of the year is in full swing, meaning you can save hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of pounds on the top home cinema products.
We've reviewed countless TVs, soundbars, projectors and more over the last year, and we're seeing savings on some of our favourite 2025 products, including some big Award-winners.
Furthermore, we're seeing some old favourites drop to astoundingly low prices, so be sure to look out for those if you're looking to maximise value this Black Friday.
Luckily for you, you won't have to spend too much time searching, as we're already scouting out the very best home cinema deals around, and we're delivering them live.
Our expert crew of reviewers and deal hunters is scouring a wide range of retailers to ensure you get the very best products at the very best prices.
We're only sharing deals that we think are actually worth it, and if we think a deal is a letdown, then we'll do our best to direct you to an alternative that we think is truly worth spending your hard-earned cash on.
If you've found a deal and want to verify if it's worth spending on, or perhaps you want more information regarding a deal we've recommended, then simply jump over to our Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A to speak directly to our expert team.
Without further ado, here are the very best Black Friday home cinema deals...
LIVE: Latest Updates
Superb streaming savings to be found at Amazon
Streaming sticks may seem like a superfluous category, considering that almost all of the TVs and projectors that we recommend include built-in streaming systems.
However, we find them to be useful accessories for a number of reasons: prolonging the life of an older TV that has an outdated smart system is one such case, and we've seen a few recent TVs launch with missing apps, too.
Our recommendation for an affordable and effective streaming stick is the Award-winning Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is currently down to just £40 from its £70 launch price.
There's also the Fire TV Stick 4K to consider; it's a streamer we haven't reviewed yet, but it shares a lot of similarities with the step-up model on paper, with the key differences being lower internal storage and a slightly slower Wi-Fi chip. It's down to just £25, an absolute steal by all accounts.
Both options include a wide array of streaming apps, alongside games and lifestyle apps to keep you entertained.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max may be a mouthful to say, but it's an accomplished plug-and-play streaming device that we found to excel at delivering a crisp, rich and cinematic image and better sound compared to its Google-derived competitor. This 4K streamer is an excellent value for money option overall, and we challenge you to find an app it doesn't support.
We haven't reviewed the second-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, but its predecessor earned five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award. With an app-stacked Fire TV OS, support for all four HDR formats and Alexa voice control, we're confident recommending this model too.
An absurdly huge saving on an Award-winning projector has surfaced
A huge saving on a talented projector has been unveiled, and it's looking like a no-brainer buy to us. The Hisense PL2 is one of the best bang-for-your-buck projectors around, and we gave it our full recommendation at its £1999 launch price.
You won't have to pay anything near that this Black Friday, as Amazon is offering it at a ludicrous £1040 discount. Now at better than half price, you'll only need to pay £959 for this sharp, punchy and bright ultra-short throw projector – what a bargain!
The Hisense PL2 ultra short throw projector is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for 2025 for its competitive pricing, excellent features and balanced picture. Any home cinema fan can enjoy a 150-inch screen experience without having to sacrifice the entire living room for a TV that size.
A premium home cinema setup made from Black Friday deals
OLED TVs and Dolby Atmos soundbars will always have a special place in our hearts, but if you're building a dedicated home cinema space, then you'll want to level up to a dedicated home cinema projector, AV receiver and surround sound speaker package.
We've combined three Award-winning products here, all of which provide top-notch picture and sound performance that are guaranteed to do your favourite films justice.
KEF, Sony and Marantz are the talented bunch that have provided the goods for this system, and while each component is considerably pricey, we think the performance justifies the outlay.
If you're looking for native 4K projector, look no further than this five-star performer from Sony. Not only did we rate it highly when we reviewed it, but the projector has also gone on to win the prestigious Product of the Year Award in the projectors category for three consecutive years. We praised its "stunningly detailed native 4K pictures" and "impressive black levels and contrast", and while it certainly isn't cheap, it remains the most affordable native 4K projector on the market.
The Marnatz Cinema 30 is a premium piece of home cinema equipment that impresses at every turn. Its stylish build, faultless feature set and hugely impactful cinematic sound make it an impressive AVR on all fronts, and this £500 saving is the icing on the cake.
This punchy, authoritative and stylish speaker system from KEF reminds us why we love surround sound so much. It delivers rich cinematic audio that travels around the channels organically, while the subwoofer handles bass with impressive weight and control. If you want to be immersed
Mixing and matching brands is a great way to save money this Black Friday
Don't feel the need to stick to one brand if you're looking at upgrading more than one component of your home cinema system this Black Friday. While it may be tempting to bundle up a TV and a soundbar system from the same company, you're often better off digging a little deeper.
Case in point, this budget Mini LED TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar system combo that our TV and AV Editor, Tom Parsons, recommends.
It combines the talents of TCL and Hisense, respectively, which may sound like a scandalous union considering that these Chinese AV brands are arch-rivals.
Nevertheless, both products punch well above their price tag when it comes to performance, making this a tempting duo if you're looking for top-notch value this Black Friday.
Lowest-ever price: £349
The 50-inch TCL C6KS would have been strong value at its £549 launch price, so when we reviewed it at £419, we discovered an exceptional TV for the money. So exceptional, in fact, that we gave it an Award! And now you can buy it for even less.
The five-star Hisense AX5125H was already a bargain at its launch price, but this saving of £60 makes it even more tempting. It boasts impressive weight, scale and a convincing Dolby Atmos effect, all in a compact, affordable package.
Happy Black Friday Eve!
Good morning, deal hunters! Senior Staff Writer Lewis Empson here, and I'm joined by the What Hi-Fi?'s team of AV experts to track down the very best home cinema deals and deliver them to you live.
You wouldn't think we're still on the run-up to Black Friday based on the sheer onslaught of deals we've witnessed over the last week. Nevertheless, Black Friday itself is officially tomorrow, with Cyber Monday following three days afterwards.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves, as there are plenty of top-notch home cinema deals that you can score already, including hundreds of pounds off the top OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars, and 4K home cinema projectors.
As I've stated at the top of this page, we're only selecting the deals that we think are worth it. Expect to see a wide range of five-star and Award-winning products here, all of which have been thoroughly tested and reviewed in our dedicated home cinema testing room.
Here is a handful of five-star deals to kick off proceedings:
The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specs, and you've got an awesome package.
Also available at Sevenoaks, John Lewis
The Sonos Arc Ultra is a phenomenal soundbar, with clean, precise and spacious three-dimensional sound, deep and expressive bass and terrific detail. It's the soundbar we'd recommend to most people, and with £200 off, it's an excellent Black Friday deal.
Also available at Richer Sounds
The five-star Hisense M2 Pro is one of our latest What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, having impressed us with its small size yet big performance. It is easy to set up and boasts a sharp and consistent picture, which makes this the best coffee table projector you can buy right now.
We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024. While this AVR is still our favourite model on the market, we wouldn't blame you for saving a little more cash and opting for the equally talented Denon.
What Hi-Fi? Awards winner