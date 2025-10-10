In case you missed it, Amazon launched a sort of 'Prime Day 2.0' with its Big Deal Days earlier this week. From 7th-8th October, Amazon was making some seriously tempting price cuts, with rival retailers matching, or even bettering, the best that Bezos could offer.

Some of the those deals are still going, whereas others have bungeed back up to full price. Naturally, we discovered some stellar bargains while the big event was going on, as well as some crackers that emerged outside of those Big Deal Days.

Provenance doesn't really matter. What matters is getting great deals on great gear, and that's exactly what you're getting with our expertly curated rundown below.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £1,500 Sony VPL-XW5000ES 4K laser projector: was £5,999 now £4,499 at Richer Sounds If you're looking for native 4K projector, look no further than this five-star performer from Sony. The outstanding 4K projector has gone on to reign supreme as Product of the Year Award in the projectors category for three consecutive years, making it one of the finest products of its kind available today thanks to its “stunningly detailed native 4K pictures” and “impressive black levels and contrast”. It isn't cheap, but if you’re willing to spend money (and save a lot, too), it's a complete no-brainer.

Five stars Save £200 Bowers & Wilkins Px8: was £599 now £399 at Amazon The five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ears are a great investment for any audiophile looking to enjoy sound quality and comfort. Now that the Px8 S2 have arrived, you can expect to see the original cans plummet in price – just as they have here with a belting £200 saving. They remain stunning over-ears, offering luxury, performance and a flagship feature set in a very attractive package.

Five stars Save £101.50 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £300 now £198.50 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds boast punchy, musical sound, solid, weighty bass, excellent active noise cancelling and are also seriously comfortable. Until they lost their spot among our favourite earbuds to the 2nd Gen model, they were the finest buds that Bose produced. The originals are still great, though and at £101 off, it's hard not to be tempted.

Five stars Save £500 Hisense PX3-Pro : was £2,499 now £1,999 at Richer Sounds The Hisense PX3-Pro proved to be a gaming-focused projector that could also stretch its talents to make it an excellent option for movies. It's brighter, sharper, and handles contrast better than its smaller sibling, the PL2, and it also supports 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

