Our deals experts have unearthed juicy discounts on everything from 4K projectors to five-star wireless headphones
Sony, Bowers & Wilkins, Bose and more
In case you missed it, Amazon launched a sort of 'Prime Day 2.0' with its Big Deal Days earlier this week. From 7th-8th October, Amazon was making some seriously tempting price cuts, with rival retailers matching, or even bettering, the best that Bezos could offer.
Some of the those deals are still going, whereas others have bungeed back up to full price. Naturally, we discovered some stellar bargains while the big event was going on, as well as some crackers that emerged outside of those Big Deal Days.
Provenance doesn't really matter. What matters is getting great deals on great gear, and that's exactly what you're getting with our expertly curated rundown below.
If you're looking for native 4K projector, look no further than this five-star performer from Sony. The outstanding 4K projector has gone on to reign supreme as Product of the Year Award in the projectors category for three consecutive years, making it one of the finest products of its kind available today thanks to its “stunningly detailed native 4K pictures” and “impressive black levels and contrast”. It isn't cheap, but if you’re willing to spend money (and save a lot, too), it's a complete no-brainer.
The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specification, and you've got an awesome package. Highly recommended.
The five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ears are a great investment for any audiophile looking to enjoy sound quality and comfort. Now that the Px8 S2 have arrived, you can expect to see the original cans plummet in price – just as they have here with a belting £200 saving. They remain stunning over-ears, offering luxury, performance and a flagship feature set in a very attractive package.
The Sonos Era 100 is one of our favourite wireless speakers, packing in an astonishing amount of streaming and playback features alongside five-star sound. This Prime Day is the perfect time to buy if you've been shopping around, as the Era 100 drops to the lowest price we've ever seen it.
Lowest price on black finish
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds boast punchy, musical sound, solid, weighty bass, excellent active noise cancelling and are also seriously comfortable. Until they lost their spot among our favourite earbuds to the 2nd Gen model, they were the finest buds that Bose produced. The originals are still great, though and at £101 off, it's hard not to be tempted.
The Hisense PX3-Pro proved to be a gaming-focused projector that could also stretch its talents to make it an excellent option for movies. It's brighter, sharper, and handles contrast better than its smaller sibling, the PL2, and it also supports 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.
MORE:
All four of the best 2025 flagship OLED TVs are on sale, and I've ranked them so you know which to buy
7 things I wish I had known before having a bespoke TV cabinet made
These are the 7 scarily good tunes we've been using for testing this month
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.