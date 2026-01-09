CES 2026 proved to be yet another busy and exciting showcase of the top home cinema and hi-fi products that are set to launch later this year.

We caught up with a wide range of manufacturers, including Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL, Xgimi and Cambridge Audio, checking out their latest innovations, which are set to shape 2026 for cinephiles and audiophiles alike.

As ever, the show proved to be a major hit for OLED TVs, with Samsung and LG debuting a handful of truly impressive-looking sets, despite RGB Mini LED also having a prominent presence at the show.

New Dolby Atmos soundbars were also unveiled by the companies mentioned above, including a convertible Samsung soundbar that boasts a serious boost to bass. LG, on the other hand, launched its flagship, Dolby Atmos Flex Connect-enabled soundbar, which is also compatible with its new wireless speakers and subwoofer.

A duo of unique-looking projectors from Xgimi and Hisense also made an appearance at the show, both with unique and eye-catching designs.

And for the hi-fi fans, an exciting new turntable from Audio Technica was unveiled, as was a new range of active speakers from Cambridge Audio.

That's a lot to unpack, but you can find out exactly why we chose these freshly announced products below.

TVs

LG W6 Wallpaper OLED TV

(Image credit: LG)

Remember LG's Wallpaper OLED TV? That super-slender TV that you could affix to your wall with magnets remains a legend in the home cinema world, and it's got a spiritual successor in the form of the W6.

LG's latest flagship TV sports the Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel tech from the G-series TVs, and crams it into a sleek and stylish chassis that measures just 9mm thick.

It leverages LG's Zero Connect box, which was popularised on the M-series wireless OLEDs, which is what the W6 is replacing. Gamers may be put off by the wireless interface, but LG promises smooth 4K gaming up to 165Hz on the W6.

LG also claims that this TV can deliver a superb picture performance despite the slender frame. It's leveraging its new Hyper Radiant Colour technology (which can also be found in the G6 and some versions of the C6) and low reflectivity display tech, which should make viewing the TV in traditional environments easier.

If you're looking for style and substance, then you definitely need to pay attention to the W6.

Samsung S95H

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung has also given its flagship OLED TV a stylish redesign. Meet the S95H, an all-new OLED TV that takes design, brightness and functionality to a new level.

Its new design echos the firm's Frame TV, and the more effective Glare Free display coating makes this set look even more like a piece of art than ever before.

While looks are important, we care most about picture performance, and Samsung is claiming that this TV is a big step up over its five-star predecessor. It reports that the QD-OLED panel can reach a new peak brightness of 2700 nits in a 10% display window, and there is an overall improvements to highlights, colour and sharpness.

Gamers should get excited too, as Samsung is offering this TV with an optional new Wireless One Connect solution, which adds four HDMI 2.1 sockets onto the four already available on the TV itself. That results in eight high-bandwidth sockets primed for various consoles, disc players, streamers and audio equipment.

LG C6

(Image credit: Future)

We’ve been waiting generations (TV generations, not human ones) for a big panel upgrade to LG’s C-series OLEDs, and we finally have one – albeit in limited fashion.

That upgrade is from standard W-OLED to super bright Primary RGB Tandem OLED, but only for the 77- and 83-inch models, which will be given the C6H name to differentiate them from the non-Tandem C6 sizes.

Every C6 is getting a new processor this year, though, and it’s the same flagship chip that is going into the G6 and W6.

In other words, we’re expecting the C6 to be a decent upgrade on the C5 at all sizes, but it should be a huge step up in the 77- and 83-inch models, which looked great when we saw them at the show.

TCL X11L

(Image credit: Future)

While the big TV story of 2026 is going to be the tsunami of new RGB Mini LED models, TCL is swimming against the tide with a new concept – the Super Quantum Dot TV.

The Chinese brand, which is quickly turning itself into one of the industry’s biggest players in terms of quality as well as quantity, does have RGB Mini LED models on its slate for this year, but sitting above them all is this X11L SQD model.

According to TCL, its Super QD model can go brighter and more vibrant than RGB Mini LED models, while also having better local dimming and colour accuracy, and being slimmer.

That sounds like a very tasty recipe indeed, and the X11L looked stunning when we saw it in the flesh on the show floor. Astonishingly punchy, colourful and contrasty, this could be the flagship TV surprise of 2026.

Projectors

Xgimi Titan Noir Max

(Image credit: Future)

Xgimi is a brand with a growing reputation for always improving with each new generation of its projectors. Which is why we were happy to see it launch its new Titan Noir Max at CES.

Sitting below the firm’s Titan and Horizon 20 Max from 2025, we’re still waiting on final pricing, but there’s no denying it’s an interesting beast with some solid specifications.

Highlights include new “precision-tuned optics” and the firm’s “most advanced dynamic IRIS system to date”. According to Xgimi, these factors will fix one of our biggest gripes with its past offerings: their lacklustre handling of dark scenes.

If that rings true when we get a Titan Noir Max into our review rooms, then we may have a new power player in the coffee table projector market on our hands.

Hisense XR10

(Image credit: Future)

Hisense has a strong track record in the home cinema in a box space. So much so that its entry-level, dinky Hisense M2 Pro won a What Hi-Fi? Award last year.

Which is why we paid attention when it launched its new XR10 and boastfully described it as “a first-of-its-kind laser projector built for cinephiles.”

While it’s too early to tell if there’s any truth to that claim, it certainly does have some impressive hardware. Key specifications include a completely new custom chipset, the brand’s latest LPU 30 Digital Laser Engine, atypical liquid cooling system and a staggering 6000 ANSI lumens peak brightness.

Add to this the ability to project an image up to 300-inches big, and it has certainly piqued our interest, earning the XR10 a place on this list.

Soundbars

LG Sound Suite (H7 Dolby Atmos soundbar)

(Image credit: Future)

Rather than announce a whole new soundbar range for 2026, LG has instead launched a family of home cinema speakers that can be mixed and matched to create a setup that’s tailored just to you and your room.

This Sound Suite consists of the H7 soundbar, the M7 and M5 wireless speakers, and the W7 subwoofer. So, you can just buy the solo soundbar, or you can partner that with a pair of either speakers and/or the subwoofer. In that regard, it’s rather like a Sonos system, with the Sonos Arc Ultra as the starting point.

The difference is that Sound Suite is built on the Dolby Atmos FlexConnect platform, so the components should be super-flexible over positioning. FlexConnect is built into LG’s new TVs, too, so you can do without the soundbar if you prefer, and have your television act as the hub for just the wireless speakers and/or sub.

Conceptually, this is really neat, and it sounded good during our limited demo session, too. Here’s hoping it still sounds good when we get it into our test room for a full, comparative review.

Samsung HW-QS90H

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung unveiled its first convertible soundbar last year in the form of the HW-Q700F, and now it's back with an updated take on the format.

It ditches the external subwoofer in favour of more bass drivers directly inside the 'bar, and the bass upgrade was certainty noticeable during our demo at Samsung's First Look conference.

It features a total of 13 drivers inside, and a gyroscope to recognise when the soundbar is placed in either of its configurations; those being wall-mounted or table-top. It will then redistribute the sound to the appropriate drivers to ensure that front-firing sound and Dolby Atmos height effects are positioned correctly.

We noted its punchy and bold sound in our HW-QS90H hands on review, and it's bass performance frankly speaks for itself. The real question is this: does the HW-QS90H have what it takes to dethrone the Award-winning Sonos Arc Ultra?

Hi-Fi

Cambridge Audio L/R X

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Audio Technica LP7X

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

We’re always interested when Audio-Technica unveils a new turntable, and the AT-LP7X sits just below the very enjoyable AT-LP8X record player we reviewed last year.

The LP7X is, surprisingly, a belt-drive model – which bucks the trend of most Audio-Technica turntables that use a direct drive motor – a feature that has piqued our interest.

It comes with a J-shaped aluminium tonearm and pre-fitted moving magnet cartridge that offers ample adjustment and upgrade options down the line. The minimalist design also has a built-in phono stage and aims to offer flexibility for vinyl fans.

We’re promised a “clean, considered deck” that isn’t showy but focuses on the fundamentals for £679 / $999, and we can’t wait to hear it in action.

