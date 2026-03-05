Another Apple event passes by – where on Earth is the new Apple TV 4K?

Features
By published

And don't get me started on HomePods

Apple TV 4K on a shelf with Blu-ray cases behind
(Image credit: Future)

Apple's latest launch event has left me feeling blue, which, coincidentally, is one of the colours that the adorable-looking new MacBook Neo comes in.

While the reveals, which included the iPhone 17e, an upgraded iPad Air, and a slew of new MacBooks, all delivered some sort of appeal to me on a personal level, I really had my hopes high for at least one new AV-focused announcement.

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best streaming devices

As well as the best wireless speakers

And read our full iPad Air 13-inch (M3) review

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.