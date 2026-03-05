Apple's latest launch event has left me feeling blue, which, coincidentally, is one of the colours that the adorable-looking new MacBook Neo comes in.

While the reveals, which included the iPhone 17e, an upgraded iPad Air, and a slew of new MacBooks, all delivered some sort of appeal to me on a personal level, I really had my hopes high for at least one new AV-focused announcement.

Rumours of a new Apple TV 4K have been bubbling for months now, with speculation that a new Apple Intelligence-supporting model with an upgraded processor could be arriving towards the end of 2025.

2025, as we know, ended without a new Apple TV 4K to show for it, so you can imagine my excitement when Apple announced a barrage of launches to kick off 2026.

I've been refreshing the Apple Newsroom for days on end, hoping to see a new Apple TV 4K break cover; alas, it looks as though Apple has ended its first batch of product launches of 2026 with the (admittedly quite cool-looking) MacBook Neo.

That means no new Apple TV 4K, or any new HomePods, for that matter, will be launching this time around.

And Apple's AV lineup really could do with an update. The Apple TV 4K 2022 uses the same processor as the iPhone 13 (we've just reviewed the iPhone 17, by the way), and the HomePod Mini has dropped off our Awards list due to its age.

Speaking of which, it's been 1217 days since Apple launched the last TV 4K, 1126 days since the HomePod 2 launched, and an excruciating 1935 days since Apple revealed the HomePod Mini.

We're still waiting for new versions for all of these, and in truth, we're starting to think that we're going to be waiting for a long while to come.

