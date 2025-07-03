The third-generation Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices around.

Yes, it has a fluid UI that makes it a doddle to use, but it's the picture and sound quality that really impress, and that earned it a What Hi-Fi? Award for three years on the trot.

But Apple isn't one to rest on its laurels. It's rumoured to have a new model in the works – and about time, considering that the current one is nearly three years old now.

So what can we expect from a fourth-gen Apple TV 4K? Let's have a look...

A built-in camera

Possibly the biggest change could be the addition of a built-in camera for FaceTime calls. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reckons this could also be used for gesture controls, a bit like the Xbox's doomed Kinect sensor.

Apple has flagged that FaceTime is getting some big improvements with the next version of the Apple TV operating system (tvOS 26). Improvements such as customised contact posters, live translations in more languages and notifications appearing on screen.

Currently, FaceTime on Apple TV is of niche interest. That's hardly surprising, considering that you have to use your iPhone camera and mount your phone near the TV in order to use it.

But these improvements suggest a simpler way to use FaceTime could be on the way, most probably via a built-in camera.

Same design

A new Apple TV 4K is rumoured to launch towards the end of 2025, three years after the last model (which debuted in October 2022).

But if you were hoping for a radical redesign, you might be disappointed. Apple is thought to be keeping the same plain black plastic body as the current model, rather than overhauling how it looks.

Some may have hoped for a streaming stick design similar to the Amazon Fire TV Stick, but the rumours say no.

Google recently abandoned its dongle approach (seen in its previous Chromecast products) with the higher-end Google TV Streamer, which suggests it thinks Apple was right all along.

Apple wants its premium Apple TV 4K to be on show, not hidden around the back of your TV, so expect the current box design to stay.

New chip

With the current Apple TV 4K being three years old, its chip is starting to feel a little dated. In fact, it features the same A15 Bionic as the iPhone 13, which was already a year old when the Apple TV 4K launched.

That makes the current Apple TV 4K's chip four years old. That's ancient, given the rate of progress.

Apple doesn't make chips specifically for the Apple TV, so it's most likely to use another iPhone processor for the next model. Again, it's unlikely to be the latest chip, but more likely the A17 Pro as seen in the iPhone 15 family.

As it's able to support hardware-accelerated ray tracing, this would enable the Apple TV 4K to run console-quality games.

But it all comes down to cost. Apple could use the newer A18 chip (from the iPhone 16), but that could push up the price of the device too much.

Even the A17 Pro could prove too costly, especially if – as rumoured – Apple is targeting a lower price for its next streamer.

Priced under $100

The current Apple TV 4K costs £149 / $130 / AU$219, but could we see that price come down for the next model? One Apple analyst seems to think so...

Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted the device will cost under $100 as that would be the "sweet spot" for a streamer.

A price drop isn't that far-fetched. While new devices often cost more than those they replace, sometimes the opposite can be true. The current Apple TV 4K actually launched at a lower price than its predecessor (which started at £169 / $179 / AU$249).

Even if Apple can't launch the new model at a lower price, it could always keep the current model on sale and discount it as a lower-specced version. It's taken the same tack with its AirPods wireless headphones and iPhone, so why not with its streamer too?

Better wi-fi

A new, custom chip with support for Wi-Fi 6E is said to feature in the next Apple TV 4K. Apple has previously introduced Wi-Fi 6E support with the iPhone 15 Pro models (and entire iPhone 16 family bar the iPhone 16e), and its recent iPads and Mac computers. So it makes sense that the Apple TV is next.

This would open up the Apple TV 4K to 6GHz networks, meaning quicker downloads and smoother streaming. But you will need a router that's compatible with Wi-Fi 6E – don't expect to notice a difference otherwise.

Newer Bluetooth version

This is pretty much a given. The current model has Bluetooth 5.0, but the next model is thought to feature 5.3. That is a big improvement – bringing a more secure wireless connection and greater efficiency, among other benefits – but still not the latest version.

Some recent devices – such as the Sonos Ace – feature Bluetooth 5.4, and some really niche ones even have Bluetooth 6.0 (though none are available on these shores yet). But as we say, version 5.3 will still be an improvement on the current model.

