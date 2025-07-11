If you are looking for a streaming device to make your home cinema experience that bit easier, then you will inevitably have come across the Amazon Fire TV Stick series in the Prime Day sales this year.

Well, if you weren't sure which one to go for, we have spotted a deal well worth your consideration.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now available for the low price of £40 at Amazon, saving you £30 off its original price of £70. And, as Prime Day is wrapping up today, this could be the last chance to grab this five-star streaming device at such a good price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £70 now £40 at Amazon (save £30)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a powerful plug-and-play streaming solution that can upgrade your streaming experience or add smart capabilities to any "dumb" TV. It offers a clear and punchy picture with a wide range of streaming apps supported, and it's a complete no-brainer at this price.

But what makes this streaming device so special?

In our full review of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Generation) we loved its ease of use and wide coverage of streaming apps, as well as its detailed picture.

It comes equipped with double the storage compared to its predecessor, Wi-Fi 6E support for smoother streaming, and a more powerful predecessor compared to the step-down Fire TV Stick 4K.

The Fire OS streaming platform includes a wealth of apps – with everything from Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer, to niche services like Mubi and Shudder included. There's also support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR.

Even at its full price, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes in cheaper than rivals such as the Apple TV 4K and Google TV Streamer. That makes this saving ideal for those looking to get an easy-to-use 4K streaming device without breaking the bank.

