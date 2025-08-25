We're all for audiophile sound quality, but sometimes we love a pair of headphones just for their sense of fun.

Case in point: the Gadhouse Wesley, which are unashamedly retro. In fact, they bear a canny resemblance to the pair that shipped with the original Walkman, right down to the foam ear pieces and thin, metallic headband.

They weigh just 105g, which is a fraction of the Sony WH-CH520 (147g) or Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT (270g). But there's a very good reason for that – the lack of a battery. The Wesleys aren't wireless, but come with USB-C, 3.5mm and 6.3mm adapters.

There's also no noise cancellation. But they do have an in-line mic for handsfree calls.

“The Wesley headphones are a tribute to an era when music was tactile and deeply personal,” said Petch Watcharaphon, CEO of Gadhouse. “We wanted to revive the spirit of the decade with a design that feels both timeless and relevant today”.

As for the sound quality, we can't say, but we don't imagine it will be up there with the best wired headphones around. Though with headphones like this, that's not really the point.

The Gadhouse Wesley go on sale in September for £59 / $69 (around AU$120).

