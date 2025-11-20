Black Friday 2025 hi-fi and home cinema deals live: our experts' picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, TVs, soundbars and more

Get the best deal on five-star headphones, Award-winning amps and more

News
(Image: © What Hi-Fi?)

Black Friday season is officially here, with Amazon and all the other usual suspects fully pushing deals on everything from affordable wireless earbuds to premium AVRs.

And while a lot of it is undeniably tat that we wouldn’t recommend even when heavily discounted, having dug through the sea of deals we can confirm there are some diamond in the rough offers on five-star, sometimes Award-winning, hardware to be had.

To save you the mundane task of finding them, our team of hi-fi and home cinema experts will be on hand updating this page with all the latest deals we personally recommend until the clock strikes midnight on Cyber Monday (which for those out of the know, is the 1st of November this year).

As always, even though it’s Black Friday we have strict editorial standards governing which deals we recommend. Outside of very special exceptions, that we’ll make explicitly clear, every deal will be on a product we’ve fully reviewed and price checked to make sure it’s worth your time and money.

On the off chance you don’t find what you’re looking for, or want more information on a product you’re considering, we’re also running a Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A. Jump over there and drop your question and we’ll get it answered ASAP if you need more help!

Looking for some home cinema deals? These are our TV and AV editor's top picks right now

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches
Five stars
Save £350
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches: was £650 now £300 at Amazon

Lowest-ever price: £300
At full price, the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a really good TV. With this discount, it's an utter bargain. It combines QLED technology with capable local dimming and considered tuning to produce a surprisingly balanced and cinematic picture. It also supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform.

TCL 50C6KS 2025 Mini LED TV
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner
Save £200
TCL 50C6KS 2025 Mini LED TV: was £549 now £349 at Amazon

Lowest-ever price: £349
The 50-inch TCL C6KS would have been strong value at its £549 launch price, so when we reviewed it at £419, we discovered an exceptional TV for the money. So exceptional, in fact, that we gave it an Award! And now you can buy it for even less.

Xgimi MoGo 4 was £509 now £399 at Amazon (save £110)Read the full Xgimi MoGo 4 review

Xgimi MoGo 4 was £509 now £399 at Amazon (save £110)
If you are looking for a small, portable projector with solid picture performance and easy set-up, the MoGo 4 could be the product for you. It uses Google TV with built-in Netflix, plus the usual streaming suspects.
Read the full Xgimi MoGo 4 review

Q Acoustics' venerable 3050i towers are still a great buy

Q Acoustics 3050i

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

If you're in the market for five-star floorstanding speakers without a huge price tag this Black Friday, you're in the right place.

The five-star Q Acoustics 3050i are £399 at Peter Tyson, an incredible £350 saving on a pair of speakers that, at full price, would generally set you back around £750.

Yes, they've been around for a while now, but that doesn't mean they're not a great buy. We awarded the 3050i five stars for being punchy, musical and yet surprisingly subtle, with large-scale presentation alongside a luxuriously smart finish.

Q Acoustics 3050i
Five stars
Save £350
Q Acoustics 3050i: was £749 now £399 at Peter Tyson

The Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders will bring outstanding performance to your living room – and without bankrupting you in the process. While they're considered a little 'old' these days, they're still five-star quality and deliver an energetic, punchy sound, and that's something that never goes out of fashion. Black Friday could be your last chance to pick up a pair...

Bargains on five-star headphones

Over-ear headphones: Sony WH-CH520

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We know that headphones fly off the online shelves during the Black Friday sales, and if you've been saving up all year to bag a bargain, you're in luck.

Sony has a raft of five-star headphones and wireless that are enjoying some great discounts, as are Apple, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and Sennheiser, while there are some great deals on wired headphones, too.

Here's a selection of our favourite headphone deals right now:

Sony WH-CH520
Five stars
Save 41% (£20)
Sony WH-CH520: was £49 now £29 at Amazon

This could be the best cheap headphones deal of the season! The Sony WH-CH520 are more than worth than their asking price, let alone at this discounted one that means you only pay £29! With 50 hours of battery life, Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting two devices at once, and a balanced, engaging sound, these Sony cans should be on the list of budget headphone hunters everywhere.

<p><em><strong>Deal is available on all 6 colours
Rode NTH-100
What Hi-Fi? Award winner
Save 36% (£51)
Rode NTH-100: was £140 now £89 at Amazon

The price for the Award-winning Rode NTH-100 wired over-ears has fluctuated considerably in recent days, but now they've plunged to a great low price. These are a well-made pair of closed-back wired headphones that are comfortable to wear for long periods and have a sound that is both eloquent and revealing. At this price, they're a terrific bargain – but hurry, there isn't much stock left.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Five stars
Save 26% (£60)
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £169 at Amazon

Even with the new Pro 3 on the scene, the