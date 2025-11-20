Black Friday season is officially here, with Amazon and all the other usual suspects fully pushing deals on everything from affordable wireless earbuds to premium AVRs.

And while a lot of it is undeniably tat that we wouldn’t recommend even when heavily discounted, having dug through the sea of deals we can confirm there are some diamond in the rough offers on five-star, sometimes Award-winning, hardware to be had.

To save you the mundane task of finding them, our team of hi-fi and home cinema experts will be on hand updating this page with all the latest deals we personally recommend until the clock strikes midnight on Cyber Monday (which for those out of the know, is the 1st of November this year).

As always, even though it’s Black Friday we have strict editorial standards governing which deals we recommend. Outside of very special exceptions, that we’ll make explicitly clear, every deal will be on a product we’ve fully reviewed and price checked to make sure it’s worth your time and money.

On the off chance you don’t find what you’re looking for, or want more information on a product you’re considering, we’re also running a Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A. Jump over there and drop your question and we’ll get it answered ASAP if you need more help!