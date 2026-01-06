Samsung follows up its Award-winning Q990D soundbar and launches a rival to the Sonos Arc Ultra

Two new soundbars with plenty to like

Samsung is having a busy CES. Not only has it announced its 2026 TV range, it's also debuted a new projector and taken the wraps off two new wireless speakers. Oh, and it's unveiled two new soundbars too, one of which succeeds the Award-winning Q990F.

Though "unveiled" is putting it a bit strongly. These soundbars are so new, Samsung hasn't actually released images of them yet. Which is why you can see the Q990F atop this story.

