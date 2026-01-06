Samsung is having a busy CES. Not only has it announced its 2026 TV range, it's also debuted a new projector and taken the wraps off two new wireless speakers. Oh, and it's unveiled two new soundbars too, one of which succeeds the Award-winning Q990F.

Though "unveiled" is putting it a bit strongly. These soundbars are so new, Samsung hasn't actually released images of them yet. Which is why you can see the Q990F atop this story.

Still, the Q990H sounds like it has plenty to recommend it. Samsung claims it's its "most immersive soundbar yet", comprising a 7.0.2 main bar, 4.0.2 rear speakers and dual 8-inch driver built-in compact active subwoofer.

Its up-firing channels and AI tuning promise to broaden the sound field, offering a sense of scale "typically associated with professional home theatre setups." Which is quite some claim.

It has some new features, too. Sound Elevation lifts dialogue towards the centre of the screen to make it sound more natural, while Auto Volume promises to maintain a constant volume level across channels and content for fewer 'jumps' between sound levels.

The Q990F bowled us over last year, picking up the Product of the Year gong in its category. So the Q990H has big shoes to fill.

Samsung has also announced a new all-in-one soundbar that sounds like a rival to the Sonos Arc Ultra. The Samsung HW-QS90H has a "Convertible Fit" design, which basically means it can be wall-mounted or sit on a TV cabinet. A built-in gyro sensor automatically adapts its channel distribution based on its orientation.

It boasts 7.1.2 channels and 13 drivers, including nine wide-range speakers. The Quad Bass Woofer will seek to make up for the lack of an external subwoofer.

The Sonos Arc Ultra won Best Soundbar £500-£1000 in last year's What Hi-Fi? Awards, so the HW-QS90H will have a fight on its hands. We'll bring you more info on both Samsung soundbars soon, including hopefully prices and release dates.

