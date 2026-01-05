Refresh

The LG Wallpaper TV has finally returned – and now it's wireless (Image credit: LG) After a five-year hiatus, LG's Wallpaper OLED TV series is back in the form of the new W6, and it's got some lovely new tricks up its sleeve. The loveliest is the switch to wirelessness. While the original Wallpaper OLEDs were tethered to a very large soundbar, which also handled the picture processing and connections, the new W6 comes with the new version of LG's Zero Connect box, which can wirelessly transmit picture and sound from a position out of sight, up to 10m away. While the W6 isn't wafer-thin in the way that the old models were, it's still just 9mm thick, yet it boasts the same flagship panel and processor as the new G6. That means it uses second-gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel tech, complete with new anti-reflection tech that apparently delivers deeper blacks and more vibrant colours in bright ambient light, plus the new Alpha 11 Gen 3 AI chip. And while the W6 will certainly be a very premium TV, rumour has it that the price gap between it and the G6 won't be huge. We're predicting a price of about £4999 for the smallest, 77-inch model. Expect more on this, including hands-on impressions, in the next day or so. Read the full LG W6 Wallpaper OLED TV story

(Image credit: Samsung) The projector market is one that’s in a state of flux right now. While cinephiles will generally insist on getting a full-fat, incredibly expensive, long-throw, many people are starting to invest in the growing “coffee table” category – and for good reasons. Simple to set up, small in size and, when done well, surprisingly capable, they’re a great option for people looking for a unit to power impromptu, big-screen movie nights. And if that sounds appealing, you’ll be happy to hear Samsung has just unveiled a new dinky, The Freestyle+, projector designed to deliver just that. A direct rival to the likes of the Xgimi Mogo 4, the unit is a tiny beamer with a fancy new built-in AI powers designed to let it optimise its picture to deliver a decent movie watching experience, even in sub-optimal conditions – like when it's projecting onto a naked, painted wall, not a proper screen. Considering how much we liked the original Samsung The Freestyle, which earned a four-star rating from our reviewers, we have high hopes for the new unit despite the fact it’s still 1080p and, as requested by our staff writer Robyn Quck, doesn’t have a built-in battery. We’ll try to get a proper hands-on preview session with the new Freestyle+ at CES, so stay tuned for further details!

New wireless headphones and speakers from a guitar legend Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender Audio) (Image credit: Fender Audio) In guitar circles, there are few brands as iconic as Fender. Whether it’s Jimi Hendrix shredding on a strat, The Boss armed with his iconic telecaster or Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain smashing his mustang on Smells Like Teen Spirit, its axes have been an integral part of music for generations. But, despite dabbling in headphones, it’s never fully conquered the regular consumer audio world. Which is why we were surprised, and cautiously excited, to see it make moves to do just that at CES 2026 where Fender unveiled new consumer-focused wireless headphones and speakers. The new Bluetooth speakers fall into a new ELIE brand and consist of two options: the E6 and E12. Fender’s making a load of bold claims about both, claiming its "world-first Waves SOC [system-on-a-chip] implementation" will let them offer much better clarity and higher volume than rivals. With pricing starting at $300 (around £220 / AU$450) for the ELIE 6 and going up to $400 (around £300 / AU$600) for the 12, that’s a bold claim considering the strength of competition at that level. The Fender MIX over-ear wireless headphones are similarly bold with their aspirations, being set to retail for $300 (around £220 / AU$450). Eager to separate them from the sea of competition at that level, the headphones come with a clever FWD Tx USB-C transmitter. This reportedly enables lossless (LHDC-V), low-latency (LC3), and Auracast transmission modes when plugged into source devices. Fender’s quoting higher quality wireless playback up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless when the headphones and transmitter are connected.

It had some Bluetooth speakers too... Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: LG ) (Image credit: LG ) LG’s bright start to 2026 goes beyond the world of home cinema. The Korean brand made a big push in the world of Bluetooth speakers last year with its Xboom Bluetooth speaker range, and now it’s added four new models to the lineup in a bid to keep up with the likes of Bose and JBL. That expanded roster boasts four new additions – the burly Blast, the compact Mini, the durable Rock and the karaoke-ready Stage 501 – all of which have once again been tuned by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am. We reviewed the hefty Xboom Go XG8T last year, and while we weren’t blown away by its bold yet unrefined sound, there were hints that LG could compete in this ultra-competitive market if it continues to refine its portable sonic formula. Who knows, maybe 2026 will be the year it cracks that particular nut.

A load of treats from LG (Image credit: LG) Never a company to be one-upped by its Samsung arch-rival, LG also used CES 2026 as the springboard for its new OLEDs. The headline entry is its new LG C6 step-down model. This is the first C-series we’ve seen to feature the firm’s brightness boosting RGB Tandem OLED tech, which made its debut on last year’s flagship, five-star LG G5. We haven’t had any hands-on time with the set yet, but the tech’s appearance has piqued our interest. We’ll try to get a demo of the LG C6 at the show, so make sure to keep checking this page. On top of that, LG also unveiled its new lifestyle set, The Gallery TV. Pitched as a direct rival to the Samsung Frame range, the set is designed to look as unassuming as possible and double as a digital art frame when not in use. On the audio side, the biggest thing that caught our eye is LG’s new wireless Sound Suite system. The wireless Dolby Atmos system is one of the first we’ve seen to feature Dolby’s FlexConnect technology – a custom tech designed to let you create a fully wireless Atmos set-up that doesn’t require careful placement the way most current systems do. The tech also lets you pair the wireless LG M7 and M5 satellite speakers with a compatible TV, using the set’s speakers as its central channel rather than a soundbar. We haven’t heard Sound Suite yet, but the idea is a compelling one, especially for home cinema fans tight on space.

Samsung’s giant new TV Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Samsung always uses CES as the launchpad for its next line of OLED TVs, and that remains the case this year. At CES, the Korean TV giant unveiled several new sets, including its new flagship S95H OLED – which is one of its most interesting to date. The set features a completely new design that’s more akin to the Samsung Frame range than past OLED sets, including last year’s five-star Samsung S95F. Despite this, it still has improved specifications, with Samsung reporting its new QD-OLED panel can go brighter and offer improved colour accuracy. While it’s too early to offer any final judgments, our experts at the show walked away impressed after a hands-on demo session, reporting: “The S95H wants to be a statement piece, and while we have thoroughly approved of the last two iterations of this TV, in some ways we wish they stood out a bit more. The S95H is here to rectify that, but only time will tell if it will succeed in this mission.”

Meet the team Lewis Empson Senior staff writer Lewis is our senior staff writer and an expert on all things home cinema. Since joining What Hi-Fi? some years ago, he climbed the ranks and has helped us review some of the biggest TVs, projectors, surround systems and AVRs currently available. This CES, he’s been tasked to lead the charge when it comes to getting hands-on demos with the show’s biggest new products. Make sure to follow him for all of our early, hands-on thoughts about this year’s big launches. Alastair Stevenson Editor in chief With nearly 20 years of experience, Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. Over his career, he’s covered everything from flagship OLED TVs to the arrival of new HDR standards and wireless codecs. He’ll be on hand throughout CES, updating this hub. Tom Parsons TV and AV editor Tom is in charge of What Hi-Fi?’s home cinema team. An expert on everything from cutting-edge RGB Mini LED to entry-level Dolby Atmos soundbars, he’ll be on hand over CES offering expert insight on all the show’s big home cinema news. Kashfir Kabir Hi-fi and audio editor Kash is in charge of our hi-fi and audio section. With an expert knowledge of everything from top-end turntables to entry-level Bluetooth speakers, throughout CES she’ll be offering her insights on the show’s big audio announcements.