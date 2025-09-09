IFA has officially come to a close for 2025, but that hasn’t stopped us reminiscing about all the exciting new home cinema kit we laid our eyes on at the event.

One product that has particularly been on my mind since the convention is Xgimi’s Titan – a 4K model that the company claims is its “most premium living-room projector.”

That’s quite the deviation for the China-based brand, as its most recent releases such as the Xgimi MoGo 4 have focused more on the portable projector market.

The beefier Titan model boasts a claimed brightness of 5000 ISO Lumens, as well as a hefty 5,000,000: 1 dynamic contrast ratio. It supports 3D content too, which could be tempting if you are looking for an extra bit of immersion.

It is also IMAX Enhanced, which means a committee of IMAX and DTS engineers have deemed it capable of reaching their set of standards in terms of sound and picture quality. While no cast-iron guarantee that it will be a great overall projector, this is certainly an encouraging sign.

In terms of setup, the projector offers a dynamic lens shift feature that allows you to move the projected image up, down, left, or right without touching the projector.

With a rectangular box-like design, the Titan can be wall-mounted or positioned on a stand.

(Image credit: Future)

All of those specifications do sound pretty appealing, but how does it actually perform? I got a chance to see the Titan in action at IFA, where it was showing off its image quality with clips from various Marvel movies inside a small cinema room. Of course, we will have to wait until we get the projector into our dedicated test room to give a final verdict.

When showing footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a group of Wakandan warriors jump into the ocean, the Titan presented an undeniably cinematic image. The blues of the water are vivid and bright, so even when the doors were opened in the small cinema room, there was still a vibrant overall image on display.

In terms of motion handling, a clip from Black Widow, as a car speeds across the road, presented a judder-free performance. There was a fair bit of rainbow effect from the screen, but this could be down to the increase in eye movements from distractions around the cinema room.

The sound is more difficult to judge as it was noisy inside the room. Xgimi has kept fairly quiet about what we can expect in terms of the audio performance as well, but we will keep you updated when we know more information.

We don't know how much the Titan will cost yet, but as it is the brand's most premium projector yet, we are expecting it to have a bigger price tag than the rest of its models.

As a serious 4K home cinema projector, there’s every chance that Xgimi has models such as the Sony VPL-XW5000 in its sights. Originally launching at £5999 / $5998 / AU$9990, this multiple What Hi-Fi? Award-winner boasts impressive black levels and contrast, as well as its detailed 4K native picture.

This is tough competition for the Titan, but given Xgimi’s track record of aggressive pricing, it will hopefully undercut this model when it comes to price.

Once again, we will have to see how the Titan performs when we get the chance to review it properly, but its impressive brightness levels and cinematic picture may mean it is a worthy competitor to our current premium winner.

