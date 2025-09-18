Over the past few weeks we've been running our usual load of group tests, between jetting off to launch events and tradeshows to cover all the latest home cinema launches.

As part of that, I have had the chance to take a look at some of 2025's biggest TV and projector launches. And in all the chaos, it has become apparent that projectors are evolving in a direction no one really expected: that is, to target next-generation gamers as well as movie fans.

And honestly, even as one of What Hi-Fi?'s team of cinephiles, I am all for it.

A lightbulb moment at IFA

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix / Formula 1 Drive To Survive)

It all started when I visited Xgimi's booth at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin and was greeted with the Horizon 20 Max.

This is the brand's latest entry to the home-cinema projector market and a sibling of the Xgimi's less pricey, Horizon 20 Pro and Horizon 20.

Despite seeing a multitude of similar coffee-table projectors recently, there's a key reason these immediately stood out to me: the brand’s focus on selling them to gamers.

As with many of the companies I visited, all the representatives were keen to showcase them as a valid alternative to a proper gaming TV.

There was even a small gaming setup available in Xgimi's booth with Assassin's Creed Shadows on offer. The gameplay appeared pretty judder-free and was undeniably fun – despite the fact the Max doesn't match a modern premium TV in a key area that gamers care about.

The Max can play games at framerates up to 240Hz only in 1080p in its reduced latency settings, not 4K. This is fine if you're willing to sacrifice resolution for frames and responsiveness, but it will put off those gamers who demand 4K.

Still, as I watched the gameplay I found myself immersed nevertheless, which got me thinking about why it was so fun, despite the obvious shortcoming. After more time watching the Assassin's Creed demo than I care to admit, it came to me; it's the flexibility of the projector and ability to throw up a big-screen experience on the fly.

I use a tabletop projector as my primary screen and there's something special about the versatility it brings.

If you want to bring your game to a different space without switching to a handheld console, for example, you’re a little stuffed if you just rely on a TV. That's why the Xgimi Mogo 4 is my go-to at the moment, and a constant companion when I go away, or have a friend visit with a Nintendo Switch 2.

On top of that, you do not have the ability to adjust the picture size if you want a larger screen. You can get an image size of up to 300 inches with the Max, which far exceeds the dimensions of even the biggest TVs on the market.

This is where recent coffee-table projectors can really excel where TVs struggle. Their lighter and more portable build means they offer that much-needed flexibility without the hefty price tag.

For comparisons sake, the 77-inch LG C5 launched at the eye-watering price of £3800 / $3699 / AU$5999. That makes the Max's $2499 (around £1815 / AU$3755) price seem much more palatable by comparison – certainly if screen size is your main focus.

The team and I still need to check the projector's picture and sound quality in our test rooms before we make any final judgements. As always, if it can't deliver in these areas, it's not going to be worth buying regardless of how big the screen it can project is.

But, thankfully it does come with some impressive hardware to help in this effort. Every model in the new lineup supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced with native Netflix support also available.

The flagship Horizon 20 Max features an all-new X-Master Red Ring Lens which Xgimi claims can help to deliver 5700 ISO lumens brightness.

And, based on my initial impressions, I can't help but be a little excited to try the Max, in particular, again.

During my demo I came away impressed with the sheer brightness and vibrancy of the Max projector. With the screen size set at about 200 inches, the image filled the space well; it felt like a truly immersive gaming experience, and one I want to enjoy again. Work also seems to have been done to deal with the projector's handling of contrast, which is a key area where we have found past Xgimi efforts to have struggled.

There have been a smattering of specialist gaming projectors in the past, but after seeing Xgimi's latest range I can't help but feel they are the start of a trend – and a sign that we will see even more appear in the not too distant future.

