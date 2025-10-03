BenQ is adding two new 4K coffee table projectors to its offerings which are designed for “easy, high-quality entertainment in modern living spaces”, according to the brand.

The company says that the TK705i and TK705STi projectors are both ideal for gaming as well as “immersive” movie nights and are the latest in a sea of coffee table projectors to appear this year.

They can reach 3000 lumens of brightness which supposedly produces “vivid images even in rooms with ambient light.”

In terms of setup, the models offer a variety of shortcuts in the hope of making the process easy. That includes auto-keystone, auto-focus, and an auto Cinema Mode. The digital zoom feature is only available with the TK705STi, however.

For smaller spaces, the TK705STi adds a short-throw option for viewers to project an image up to 150-inches from about 8.7 feet (2.7 metres) away from any wall.

The projectors are powered by Google TV with access to all the usual streaming suspects including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

There are some pretty neat specifications for gamers, too. With an “ultra-low” input lag of 5ms at 4K/60Hz, both projectors offer ALLM and one HDMI 2.1 socket.

(Image credit: BenQ)

Turning to the audio offerings, the new projectors offer two 8W speakers but there is no Dolby Atmos on the cards here. Both of their designs resemble a grey box, with an adjustable foot on the bass that can be retracted.

The launch of these two projectors comes shortly after the company’s launch of the BenQ GV32 – a smaller model aiming at the portable market.

BenQ has a pretty impressive track record when it comes to its past models, with the BenQ X3100i projector holding the current title as the best premium in our best projectors guide.

We were impressed with this model in our test room, praising its excellent all-round picture quality and good gaming specs. Despite wishing there was 4K/120Hz or Dolby Vision support, we gave the X3100i a five-star rating for its overall performance.

At a price of $1799 (around $1337 / AU$2725) and $1999 (around $1485 / AU$3030) respectively, the TK705i and TK705STi are targeting this same premium projector market. We are yet to get either of the new models into our test rooms, but our current frontrunner could face some serious competition.

Both will be available to buy from early October in the US, but it’s unclear as of yet whether they will be hitting the shelves in the UK or Australia.

