Optoma's latest 4K projector offers some promising specs – but is up against formidable competition

News
By published

Could this knock our current premium pick from the top?

Optoma UHZ58LV projector, sporting a black box design with the lens on the far right, on a grey background.
(Image credit: Optoma)

Projector brand Optoma has announced its newest 4K home cinema offering, the UHZ58LV.

It says the dual-laser projector is designed to “deliver breath-taking visuals, vibrant colour fidelity, and unmatched reliability” to turn a space into a “cinematic masterpiece.”

Offering a claimed 3000 lumens of brightness and HDR10+ support, Optoma promises the two laser diodes provide a “richer, more immersive visual experience,” than rivals.

In terms of sound, there is one built-in 15W speaker that offers “rich, immersive” audio for movies.

When it comes to setup, the UHZ58LV has a selection of “effortless” installation options including vertical lens shift and four-corner correction.

It’s set to launch at around £2000 in the UK, with no word yet on US or Australian availability. At that price, the Optoma is up against very stiff competition.

Although it launched at the slightly higher price of £2099 / $2399 / AU$3599, you can now regularly find it at a discounted price of around £1949 in the UK.

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.