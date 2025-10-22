Projector brand Optoma has announced its newest 4K home cinema offering, the UHZ58LV.

It says the dual-laser projector is designed to “deliver breath-taking visuals, vibrant colour fidelity, and unmatched reliability” to turn a space into a “cinematic masterpiece.”

Offering a claimed 3000 lumens of brightness and HDR10+ support, Optoma promises the two laser diodes provide a “richer, more immersive visual experience,” than rivals.

For purists the unit features a Filmmaker Mode, which which turns off all superfluous processing in a bid to deliver an accurate, "as the director intended" experience.

Optoma also says you can also turn on Day and Night modes to suit different lighting environments.

In terms of sound, there is one built-in 15W speaker that offers “rich, immersive” audio for movies.

When it comes to setup, the UHZ58LV has a selection of “effortless” installation options including vertical lens shift and four-corner correction.

For gamers, the 4K projector offers ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and an input lag of 4ms to give "a gaming advantage when it comes to all types of action play."

It’s set to launch at around £2000 in the UK, with no word yet on US or Australian availability. At that price, the Optoma is up against very stiff competition.

The Award-winning BenQ X3100i, for example, hugely impressed during testing. We enjoyed its sharp picture performance, as well as its responsive yet immersive gaming experience.

Although it launched at the slightly higher price of £2099 / $2399 / AU$3599, you can now regularly find it at a discounted price of around £1949 in the UK.

We are yet to get the 4K Optoma projector in our test room, so stay tuned to see whether it can overtake the BenQ model as our recommended projector in its class.

