Black Friday proper might not be until this Friday, but the Black Friday sales have been live for ages now.

That means that some of the very best projectors are already down to their lowest-ever prices.

I've been testing projectors ever since I joined What Hi-Fi? way back in 2007, and I firmly believe 2025 is one of the best we've ever had for home cinema projector quality.

The quality has been so high that I and the rest of the What Hi-Fi? reviews team had a very hard (but admittedly fun) time choosing our 2025 projector Award-winners.

But, after days of testing in our dedicated home cinema room, we managed to whittle the competition down to six awesome winners.

And, amazingly, every one of those winners has been discounted for Black Friday – by thousands of pounds in a couple of cases.

So, if you're in the market for a projector this Black Friday, simply scroll down to find the best model for you at the absolute lowest possible price – and scroll right down to the bottom of the page to find my wildcard choice, which I heartily recommend you also consider.

Today's best Black Friday projector deals

The wildcard:

Hisense M2 Pro

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Hisense M2 Pro is a seriously impressive little projector. For something this compact and portable, the image quality is way better than you’d expect.

It uses a triple-laser light source, which gives it punchy colours and a really clean, vibrant look without things feeling overcooked. Skin tones stay natural, reds don’t go nuclear, and there’s a nice bit of depth to the image.

As you would expect at this level, the Hisense isn't native 4K, but uses pixel shifting to deliver a perceptual 4K image. It works really well – from a normal seating distance, it looks plenty sharp and crisp enough.

Brightness is another strong point. With up to 1300 lumens, the M2 Pro holds up surprisingly well in rooms that aren’t pitch black. You obviously get the best contrast in low lighting, but it doesn’t completely collapse if there’s some ambient light around.

HDR performance is good too, and the projector supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on top of the usual HDR10 and HLG.

Black levels aren’t OLED-deep, but for a projector this size, they’re respectable. Contrast is good enough to give movies a nice cinematic feel, especially on a proper screen.

Basically, if your priority is getting a sharp, colourful, cinematic image without needing a full home cinema setup, the M2 Pro absolutely delivers, and it's amazing value with this Black Friday deal.

Save £445 Hisense M2 Pro: was £1,299 now £854 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The five-star Hisense M2 Pro is one of our latest What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, having impressed us with its small size yet big performance. It is easy to set up and boasts a sharp and consistent picture, which makes this the best coffee table projector you can buy right now.

Hisense PL2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If it's an ultra-short-throw projector you're after, the Hisense PL2 is the model to get.

Because this is a UST projector, it sits just inches from your wall, yet it can produce a massive, 150-inch image.

Visually, the PL2 impresses big time. With 2700 ANSI lumens of brightness, it’s bold and punchy – even when there's ambient light in the room.

Colours feel natural, not overcooked, and the dark-detail handling is really good: shadows in moody scenes still reveal texture, making it feel quite cinematic. There’s excellent HDR support too — Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ are all in there.

Contrast is quoted at 3,000:1, so blacks don’t disappear completely, but for a UST projector, they’re pretty respectable. You do need to tweak the picture a little – the out-of-the-box settings aren’t perfect – but once you dial it in, the image looks consistently balanced and cinematic.

All in all, if you want a high-quality, big-screen feel without the hassle of mounting a projector far away, the PL2 nails it – especially for movie fans.

Save £800 Hisense PL2: was £1,999 now £1,199 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ The Hisense PL2 ultra short throw projector is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for 2025 for its competitive pricing, excellent features and balanced picture. Any home cinema fan can enjoy a 150-inch screen experience without having to sacrifice the entire living room for a TV that size.

BenQ W2720i

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The BenQ W2720i puts picture quality front and centre. Using a 4-LED light source and pixel-shifted 4K DLP tech, it produces a sharp, detailed image with a level of control that’s hugely impressive for the money.

Black levels are particularly strong for a DLP projector, helped along by BenQ’s dynamic dimming system.

Dark scenes keep their depth without losing fine detail, so you don’t get that flat or washed-out look that cheaper projectors often suffer from. There’s a real sense of contrast and punch, especially in a dark room.

Colour performance is another highlight. With excellent coverage of Rec.709 and very good DCI-P3 support, colours look natural and balanced – skin tones are spot-on, and bright scenes never feel overcooked.

At 2500 ANSI lumens, it’s bright enough for a bit of ambient light, but like most projectors, it really shines when the lights are down. HDR (in the HDR10 and HLG formats) adds extra depth and highlight detail, without tipping into harshness.

If you want a clean, cinematic image with accuracy and polish, rather than loads of gimmicks, the W2720i is a very easy projector to recommend.

Save £400 BenQ W2710i: was £1,999 now £1,599 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ The BenQ W2720i does an outstanding job of straddling the usually incompatible worlds of serious and casual home cinema projection. It delivers phenomenal sharpness, excellent contrast with deep, neutral blacks, and impressive detail levels throughout.

Epson EH-LS9000

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Epson EH-LS9000 is one of those projectors that immediately feels like a step up into proper home-cinema territory. Using a 3LCD laser engine with pixel-shifted 4K, it delivers a big, bold image that looks clean, detailed and effortlessly cinematic on large screens.

Sharpness is excellent, and there’s a real sense of depth and dimensionality to the picture that makes films feel more immersive.

Colours are a particular strong point: they’re rich and vibrant without tipping into artificial territory, and skin tones look natural and consistent. Motion is handled smoothly, too, with fast action staying clear and controlled rather than smeared.

In darker scenes, the LS9000 shows plenty of subtle shadow detail, which helps give films a layered, three-dimensional look. Black levels aren’t OLED-deep, of course – they can look more dark grey than truly black – but contrast is still strong overall, and the image retains plenty of punch and dynamic range.

It’s also impressively bright, so highlights have real impact, and it holds its own even on larger screens or in rooms that aren’t completely pitch black.

All in all, this is a really polished, confident performer that prioritises cinematic picture quality over gimmicks, and it does so with style.

Save £100 Epson EH-LS9000: was £2,999 now £2,899 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Read more Read less ▼ Epson's new, more affordable 'proper' home cinema laser model is one of the best performance-per-pound projectors available right now. Awesome sharpness, detail and three-dimensionality, plus natural colours and great motion, add up to a terrific performance. It's great for gaming, too.

Sony VPL-XW5000ES

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony VPL‑XW5000ES is a real milestone projector – it’s Sony’s most affordable native 4K laser projector, yet it punches way above its weight. And even after several years on sale, it's still the absolute best performance-per-pound projector you can buy.

The 0.61-inch SXRD chip delivers full 3840×2160 resolution without relying on pixel-shifting tricks, producing an image that’s sharp, layered, and effortlessly cinematic.

Sony’s X1 Ultimate processing adds refinement: the Dynamic HDR Enhancer boosts brightness in highlights without flattening the rest of the scene, while Reality Creation sharpens detail naturally.

Colour performance is excellent too – the Triluminos Pro engine gives rich, controlled tones and renders skin tones beautifully.

Contrast is strong, with deep, rich blacks that give films plenty of punch, and while the 2000-lumen laser source might not sound super-bright on paper, it delivers HDR highlights that really pop, making the picture feel dynamic and immersive.

Setup requires a bit of patience since zoom, focus, and lens shift are fully manual, and it doesn’t support Dolby Vision or HDR10+. Even so, the VPL‑XW5000ES is an absolute stunner at its full price of £5999, let alone this discounted price of £3999.