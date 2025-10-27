Black Friday may not have started, but there are already some TV and AV discounts popping up across various retailers.

One we spotted was on the Samsung The Premiere 5 projector, which has gone from £1999 down to £1799 at Richer Sounds. When we had it in our test room, we enjoyed its direct sound and built-in Tizen OS streaming system.

But we were disappointed by its dull picture performance which "lacks detail and impact". Plus, the HDR doesn't always work which is quite a drawback. That meant that it ultimately received a three-star review from us.

You don't need to worry, though. We have found an even better bargain on a five-star home cinema projector that is ideal for movie lovers. The Epson EH-TW7100 has dropped from £1599 down to £1249 at Richer Sounds, saving you an impressive £350.

Epson EH-TW7100 4K projector was £1599 now £1249 at Richer Sounds (save £350)

Even though the Samsung The Premiere 5 performs well in some areas, the Epson EH-TW7100 is the clear winner especially at this discounted price. It boasts tempting built-in features, as well as stunning 4K picture.

When we had the Epson model in our test room, we praised its balanced colour palette, as well as its excellent contrast handling. You don't need to spend unnecessary time fiddling around to get the right settings, either, as all the preset modes are very well judged from the off.

In our review while watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we say: "The scene is bright, the colours natural and the clouds carefully shaded, all making for an inviting image with a believable sense of dimension."

In fact, we liked it so much that it received a What Hi-Fi? Award last year.

Image-wise, you'll be able to project a 100 inch screen projected from distances between 2.95 and 4.77m. The unit can also be ceiling, rear rack or desktop mounted.

While there's a lot to love about the EH-TW1700, it's the Bluetooth for audio-out to a soundbar or wireless speakers that is one of the most impressive features, as well sufficient HDMI and USB connectivity.

If you're looking for a home cinema projector that will offer cinematic picture and good connectivity options, this is a great find especially at this low price.

