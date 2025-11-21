This portable projector is at its lowest price yet – but there's another model I would recommend more that costs half the price

With Black Friday deals no doubt flooding your search results, there are seemingly endless deals on heaps of home cinema kit. If you have been keeping your eye out for a portable projector, for instance, you may have come across deals on the Optoma Photon Go.

This ultra-short-throw projector is available for £699 at Richer Sounds, making it £200 cheaper than its original price. When we had it in our test room, we liked its easy to use design, which makes it easy to move between spaces.

Its picture quality didn’t impress as much, though. The overall image has a dull look that doesn’t manage to engage us as much as we have come to expect from rivals. That all earned it a three-star rating in our review.

But all is not lost! There is a model that offers a more cinematic and punchy picture performance – and it costs half as much as the Optoma projector. The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air may be small, but its compact design should not be underestimated. You can snag it for £360 at Amazon, lopping £190 off the original price.

With a detailed picture and decent feature offerings, this Anker model is a great option at this price.

Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air was £550 now £360 at Amazon (save £190)

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air is an excellent portable projector that offers a full movie package on the move. That means you've got battery, speakers and wi-fi all on board – and with no extra kit to lug about, you can take it inside and outside your home with ease.

Read the full Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review

So what makes the Nebula Mars 3 Air such a good option? While the projector may have only a 1080p resolution, it's still more than capable of delivering a reasonably impressive big picture.

We say in our review: “Despite the projector using (like all portable models) a fairly small lens aperture, every pixel and texture of a good HD source is faithfully rendered, adding up to a really dense, smooth, cinematic finish to the picture with little evidence of visible pixel structure.”

It offers a claimed brightness of up to 400 ANSI lumens, which gives the image a sharp and detailed look, considering its size and price.

For sound, the Mars 3 Air has built-in speakers that we said were “pretty potent ones by portable projector standards, actually, in that they’re capable of delivering Dolby Audio with 2 x 8W of power.”

It has a built-in Google TV operating system that's packed with all the popular video streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney+. It also has an HDMI input, a USB port and Bluetooth for connecting other sources.

With its sleek portable design, the projector is easy to carry around if you want to take your movies on the go. There is a built-in battery which lasts up to 2.5 hours, according to Anker, but this depends on how bright you set your picture and how loud you run your speakers.

If all that sounds up your street, we recommend snagging this deal on a top-performing portable projector this Black Friday, with £190 off at Amazon.