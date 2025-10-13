There’s a new player in the portable projector category in the form of Soundcore’s latest entry – the Nebula P1.

And there is one feature that has immediately caught our eye with this model. The P1 includes two detachable speakers that provide “immersive, room-filling sound” according to the brand, which is owned by Anker.

These create a 2.0 sound system which can be placed around the room “for sound perfectly tuned to your spot”. The 10W speakers run off battery power with a claimed 20 hours of listening time, although the projector itself is mains powered.

This isn’t the first time Nebula has brought something different to the table when it comes to projector speakers.

Only last month, the brand announced the release of a Kickstarter campaign for the Nebula X1 Pro, which offers an impressive 7.1.4 sound system via detachable satellite speakers promising spatial audio. We are yet to see this model in the flesh (plastic?), but it's interesting to see the brand experimenting with its speaker layout.

But what about the picture? Well, the P1 claims to offer up to 650 lumens of brightness and a screen size that can go up to 180 inches. You can watch content in 1080p Full HD resolution, but there's no 4K here.

The projector uses the Google TV smart platform to offer support for services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube.

It is currently available only in the US, and will set you back $799.

At that price, it’s up against some tough competition. The Xgimi MoGo 4 comes in slightly cheaper at £509 / $499 / AU$1299, but still provides an impressively punchy picture with an easy-to-use design.

When we had the MoGo4 in our test room, we praised its “vibrant and crisp” image and ultimately awarded it a four-star rating.

We did find, however, that the projector struggled to deliver room-filling audio. This could be where the Nebula P1's promising audio specifications come into their own. We look forward to finding out in a full review.

Of course, you could just buy a separate projector and speaker system, but there's no denying the convenience and affordability of these all-in-one offerings.

