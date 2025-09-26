Soundcore, owned by Anker, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Nebula X1 Pro.

The giant an “all-in-one mobile theatre station" on wheels promises to acts as both a projector and sound system and has a wealth of hardware packed into its chunky frame.

The most interesting is its 400W, 7.1.4 s sound system which comes with satellite spatial speakers. The satellite wireless speakers that are detachable and include built-in batteries. These can then be placed around the space to create a Dolby Atmos sound system.

Each speaker contains four drivers – two front drivers with a 40W amplifier, as well as 20W upward firing and side firing drivers, which Anker says adds height and width to the soundstage.

There's also a pair of 5.25-inch subwoofer drivers built into the base to create the "ultimate low-end rumble."

The two front speakers automatically open with the touch of a button to face the rear of the projector and create a “soundbar mode” for smaller group gatherings.

But what about the all-important picture specifications? The Nebula X1 Pro offers 4K resolution with a claimed brightness of up to 3500 ANSI lumens, also employing Dolby Vision technology.

The brand also says the X1 Pro enhances the image using the NebulaMaster Image Processing Engine along with an RGB laser which it claims offers "immersive, natural looking images with accurate colours."

Its screen size can go up to 300 inches, with an inflatable projector screen available at an extra cost that measures in at 200 inches.

The projector is powered by Google TV with built-in Netflix. If you want to connect to a gaming system or Blu-Ray player, the X1 Pro has a single HDMI port on the rear.

(Image credit: Anker)

What stands out most about the Nebula X1 Pro, however, is its unique design. It really is a home cinema system on wheels, sporting a design not dissimilar to a droid straight out of a sci-fi epic.

The brand says this is a continuation of the Nebula X1 – a premium coffee table projector that we reviewed earlier this year. Costing £2200 / $2999 (around AU$4450), we gave it a solid four stars for its rich sound and vibrant picture. We do find that the picture is noisy at times, though, and its design is heftier than expected.

We don’t have an exact price confirmed for the X1 Pro yet, but the projector is estimated to be in the region of about $5000 (£3735 / AU$7630). If you want to snag the inflatable screen as well, that will set you back a further $1999 (£1495 / AU$3050).

Considering its higher cost, the X1 Pro has a lot to live up to in comparison to its predecessor. Still, the unique design and 4K picture could make it one to watch if you want an all-in-one system with a variety of different set-up options.

It’s available for pre-order starting today on Kickstarter through 12 November.

